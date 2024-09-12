Is Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) the Worst Communication Services Stock to Buy According to Short Sellers?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Communication Services Stocks to Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) stands against the other communication services stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are 2 of the most transformative and consequential technologies that are expected to impact telecommunications since the advent of 5G. Integration of AI into networks and operations should help in optimizing performance, automating tasks, and improving customer service. Well-established telecom companies continue to leverage AI-powered predictive analytics to track and project maintenance works so that network reliability and efficiency are maintained.

As a result of the expansion of the 5th-generation mobile network (5G), a range of telecommunication providers continue to deliver faster data speeds and greater network capacity. Wi-Fi technology pioneer Qualcomm expects that 5G should be responsible for supporting more than $13 trillion in global economic output by 2035.

As per Infopulse, in 2021, the global telecom IoT market size was pegged at $19 billion. By 2031, this should exceed the $185.5 billion mark, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.71%. One critical use case, which explains why IoT is getting traction in the sector, incorporates equipment monitoring and hazard detection.

In 2024, political ad spending is expected to be in the range of $10.2 billion and $12 billion (as per Basis Technologies). These numbers exhibit a rise of 13%-30% from the 2019-2020 election cycle. For advertising and media agencies, this can result in higher CPMs—primarily during certain periods, certain locations, and on certain channels.

Expansion of 5G Technology and Plans for 6G

5G will be more scalable and capable of handling bigger data loads, therefore, it is associated with the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G can also support advanced technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The Wi-Fi technology pioneer believes that the development requirements of the new 5G network should expand beyond the traditional mobile networking players to segments like the automotive industry. Experts believe that the 5G value chain (which includes OEMs, operators, content creators, and the like) might support up to 22.8 million jobs, or over one job for every person in Beijing, China.

The stage is being set for the 6th generation (6G). This technology is expected to incorporate AI at the edge and in networks fully, allow reliable operation of autonomous vehicles, and automation in industrial manufacturing, and should power “smart factories.” 6G should take extended reality (XR) to brand new levels and will allow lightweight devices which can be deployed at a similar scale as today’s smartphones. Emerging capabilities such as digitization of multisensory aspects (like human senses of touch, smell, sight, and taste), improved sensor fusion and brain-computer interface should help deliver hyper-realistic experiences (such as holographic teleportation).

While 5G established a technical foundation for high-performance industrial IoT, 6G is expected to unleash the full potential of next-gen robotics, such as delivery robots, service robots, and autonomous and collaborative robots.

Communication service providers (CSPs) should start realizing the value of highly-touted 5G use cases like vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and virtual reality-based immersive metaverse networking. One of the most promising cases for CSPs is Wi-Fi upgrade—from broadband to fixed wireless access and private 5G. The use cases of 5G and operational automation will rely on CSPs’ ability to create cloud-native network platforms with end-to-end programmability.

GenAI Revolution

The global unified communications market was pegged at US$63.82 billion in 2023 and should compound at 12.70% between 2024 – 2032 (as per Polaris Market Research). This growth should stem from strong growth because of the increased usage of mobile devices and the adoption of Bring Your Device (BYOD) policies. Enhancing enterprise communication for improved productivity and cloud-based unified communication should also act as growth enablers.

Generative AI is expected to drive a seismic shift in the communication services transformation agenda. Efficiency, cost-effectiveness, improved IT services, data-driven intelligence, and network connectivity should act as the backbone of GenAI-propelled customer experience.

The communications and media companies’ top AI objectives in 2024 should optimize network performance and reduce downtime. Collectively, these are expected to improve the quality of service. These companies are planning to deploy AI for real-time detection of and response to network issues. This will help in the rollout of high-bandwidth, low-latency applications, and services. Artificial intelligence helps in driving predictive analytics which facilitates detecting and resolving network issues before the service disruption.

With more and more computing workloads being distributed throughout remote data centers, latency is expected to drop, bandwidth should increase, and organizations are expected to gain more sovereignty over their data. Edge computing enables real-time data processing, which should unlock use cases across industries— ranging from remote healthcare treatment and remote management of mining operations to sustainability solutions including smart grids optimizing energy consumption.

Our methodology

To list the 10 Worst Communication Services Stocks to Buy According to Short Sellers, we used the Finviz screener to filter out stocks catering to the broader communications sector. Next, we narrowed our list of stocks by selecting the ones having high short interest. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their short interest.

A line of eager ticket buyers outside a theatre on opening night showing the demand for live events.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Short % of Float (15 August 2024): 32.16%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) is an online ticket marketplace for connecting fans to live events and artists. The company is an official ticketing partner by brands in the entertainment industry offering tickets for sports, concerts, theatres, and comedy.

Short sellers believe that the company’s stock price is expected to struggle moving forward as a result of challenges, such as venue downsizing and event cancellations. This indicates that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) might face the risk of lower consumer demand. As a result, there are concerns regarding the company’s ability to meet its growth expectations for the upcoming year. Additionally, there was an increase in competitive performance marketing intensity. This might impact its ability to expand the market multiple.

Moreover, there are expectations of a downturn in the company’s activity within performance marketing channels. This can result in a decrease in its GOV and a marginal fall in revenue projections for 2024 and 2025.

That being said, Wall Street analysts are quite optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s loyalty program and engagement initiatives resulted in a lot of repeat orders over time. The analysts believe that a strategic focus on profitable growth and the anticipation around an improved competitive landscape in 2025 should help its stock price. Analysts are quite optimistic about its inorganic growth strategies, which should help improve margins.

For example, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s acquisition of Vegas.com and introduction of the Game Center app should act as margin-accretive strategies that can drive new and returning users with high conversion rates and strong returns on advertising spend. In 2Q 2024, the company refinanced and up-sized its term loan and was able to reduce its interest rate while bringing $125 million of cash to its balance sheet. This cash balance is expected to be deployed across share repurchases and strategic M&As. For 2024, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) is expecting its marketplace GOV of between $4.0 billion to $4.3 billion, with revenues expected to remain between $810.0 million to $830.0 million.

Analysts at Benchmark reissued a “Buy” rating on the shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT), issuing a $15.00 price target on 30th July. By the end of 1Q 2024, 24 hedge funds included the company in their portfolios with total stakes amounting to $52.7 million.

Overall SEAT ranks 1st on our list of the worst communication stocks to buy according to short sellers. While we acknowledge the potential of SEAT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than SEAT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.