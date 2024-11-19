Vivendi's Havas targets up to 15% margin by 2028

(Reuters) - Advertising firm Havas, set to be spun-off from French media conglomerate Vivendi in December, said on Tuesday it aimed to raise its adjusted operating profit margin to between 14% and 15% by 2028, compared to 12.1% last year.

Havas expects the average annual contribution from acquisitions to its net revenue to be 40 million to 50 million euros ($42.3 million to $52.9 million) in the medium term, it said ahead of the Capital Markets Day event it will hold later on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon)