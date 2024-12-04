Vivek Ramaswamy says DOGE will 'carefully scrutinize' loans Biden gave to Tesla rivals

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk have been tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Michael M. Santiago, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

DOGE is set to examine multibillion-dollar federal loans to two Tesla rivals.

Vivek Ramaswamy said the cost-cutting body would "carefully scrutinize" loans to Stellantis and Rivian.

There are concerns Musk may use his role to interfere with his companies' rivals, and regulators.

Vivek Ramaswamy said DOGE would investigate a federal loan worth about $7.5 billion to a Tesla rival.

The Biden administration said Monday it would help finance two battery factories in Indiana being built in a joint venture involving the Jeep owner Stellantis and Samsung.

The announcement provoked a furious reaction from one of the incoming Trump administration's chief cost-cutting advisors.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who was tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, called the Stellantis loan "illegitimate" and said it should be rescinded.

The former Republican presidential candidate, who has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, also criticized a $6.6 billion loan to help finance a Rivian electric-vehicle plant in Georgia, which was announced last week.

"DOGE will carefully scrutinize every one of these questionable 11th-hour transactions, starting on Jan 20," he wrote on X.

Announcing the loan, the Department of Energy said the Stellantis-Samsung factories would support up to 2,800 jobs once operational and hire 3,200 workers during construction.

A spokesperson said the department's Loan Programs Office (LPO) had made "tremendous progress" in areas including critical materials, nuclear, and geothermal energy.

"It would be irresponsible for any government to turn its back on private sector partners, states, and communities that are benefiting from lower energy costs and new economic opportunities spurred by these investments," they said.

Ramaswamy's comments will likely add to fears that Musk, who runs companies including Tesla and SpaceX, could use DOGE to interfere with rivals and regulators.

Rivian and Stellantis, which owns brands such as Dodge and Citroën, both compete with Tesla in the US market.

Musk has already signaled his support for cutting the $7,500 tax incentive for new EVs, a move The New York Times said the incoming Trump administration was considering.

The Tesla CEO and analysts have both said that scrapping the tax credit would disproportionally affect Tesla's rivals, including legacy automakers such as Ford and General Motors as well as EV startups like Rivian and Lucid.

Musk and Ramaswamy aim to cut about $2 trillion in government spending and slash the federal workforce through DOGE, which is planned to be an advisory group, not a government department.

Story Continues