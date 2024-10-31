ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) Shareholders Have More To Worry About Than Only Soft Earnings

The market wasn't impressed with the soft earnings from ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) recently. We did some further digging and think they have a few more reasons to be concerned beyond the statutory profit.

Examining Cashflow Against ViTrox Corporation Berhad's Earnings

One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While it's not a problem to have a positive accrual ratio, indicating a certain level of non-cash profits, a high accrual ratio is arguably a bad thing, because it indicates paper profits are not matched by cash flow. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

ViTrox Corporation Berhad has an accrual ratio of 0.23 for the year to September 2024. Unfortunately, that means its free cash flow fell significantly short of its reported profits. In the last twelve months it actually had negative free cash flow, with an outflow of RM58m despite its profit of RM92.2m, mentioned above. We saw that FCF was RM155m a year ago though, so ViTrox Corporation Berhad has at least been able to generate positive FCF in the past. One positive for ViTrox Corporation Berhad shareholders is that it's accrual ratio was significantly better last year, providing reason to believe that it may return to stronger cash conversion in the future. Shareholders should look for improved cashflow relative to profit in the current year, if that is indeed the case.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On ViTrox Corporation Berhad's Profit Performance

ViTrox Corporation Berhad's accrual ratio for the last twelve months signifies cash conversion is less than ideal, which is a negative when it comes to our view of its earnings. Because of this, we think that it may be that ViTrox Corporation Berhad's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. Sadly, its EPS was down over the last twelve months. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that ViTrox Corporation Berhad has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

