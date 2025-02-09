ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) insiders have significant skin in the game with 69% ownership

Key Insights
Insiders appear to have a vested interest in ViTrox Corporation Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership
56% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders
To get a sense of who is truly in control of ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 69% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ViTrox Corporation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ViTrox Corporation Berhad?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ViTrox Corporation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. The company's CEO Jenn Chu is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 19% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of ViTrox Corporation Berhad
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of ViTrox Corporation Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful RM5.2b stake in this RM7.5b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ViTrox Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ViTrox Corporation Berhad (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.
But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
