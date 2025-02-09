ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) insiders have significant skin in the game with 69% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in ViTrox Corporation Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

56% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

13% of ViTrox Corporation Berhad is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 69% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ViTrox Corporation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ViTrox Corporation Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ViTrox Corporation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. The company's CEO Jenn Chu is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 19% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

