Vistra Corp. (VST): Reliable Power Solutions for AI Data Centers

We recently published a list of Coatue’s 35 Most Important AI Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) stands against other Coatue’s most important AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled a major rally in the technology sector, driving up key market indices. Over the past year, the S&P 500, heavily influenced by tech giants, has risen by nearly 22%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite has surged over 26%. Initially, market analysts had predicted an increase in interest around growth options for 2024 due to easing inflation and potential rate cuts. However, AI has taken this expected interest and amplified it into an economy-wide wave of optimism. While tech stocks have been the primary beneficiaries, AI’s influence is expanding across industries such as manufacturing, supply chain, transportation, entertainment, and retail.

Investment in AI is growing rapidly across various sectors. A recent Goldman Sachs report estimates that global businesses will invest nearly $1 trillion in AI infrastructure over the next few years. Venture capital (VC) investments in AI startups are also on the rise. In the first half of 2024 alone, VC firms made approximately 200 AI-related deals, injecting nearly $22 billion into the sector. The average AI startup funding round now exceeds $100 million, with company valuations averaging over $1 billion. In contrast, non-AI startups typically receive around $20 million in funding and have valuations near $200 million, indicating AI’s outsized appeal to investors.

Companies that were early adopters of AI have experienced significant gains, particularly those specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs), AI chips, and generative AI technologies. The median returns of AI-linked firms in the S&P 500 stand at 20%, compared to just 2% for non-AI stocks. AI companies are also responsible for 90% of the total returns on the NASDAQ Composite Index. These gains are expected to drive earnings growth and contribute to broader economic expansion. According to Joseph Briggs, a senior global economist at Goldman Sachs, AI is projected to automate 25% of all work tasks in the next decade, increasing US productivity by 9% and boosting GDP growth by more than 6%.

Read more about these developments by accessing 10 Best AI Data Center Stocks and 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs.

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management argues that AI could be the start of a new “super cycle” in the tech industry. Previous cycles included the rise of personal computers in the 1980s, networking in the 1990s, wired internet in the 2000s, and mobile internet in the 2010s, leading to the cloud era. However, software and internet experts Kash Rangan and Eric Sheridan highlight a key difference: this time, companies are linking AI investments directly to revenue generation, providing a financial safety net that was absent in past cycles.

Story Continues