Vistra Corp. (VST): Best Performing S&P 500 Stock YTD with 244.5% Gains

We recently published a list of 10 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks in the Last 3 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) stands against other best performing S&P 500 stocks in the last year.
The past three years have been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the stock market. We saw how the pandemic wrecked several industries’ balance sheets and supply chains. Following the global vaccination drive, economies around the world and in the US opened up with a vengeance, resulting in huge stimulus checks. This, along with the energy and food-price shock and disrupted supply chains, was blamed for the persistently high inflation, which peaked at 9.1% in June 2022.
The Fed had already started hiking interest rates to ease inflation and work towards a soft landing, with the first hike coming in March 2022. By July 2023, the central bank had raised it to 5.25-5.50%, making borrowing all the more challenging.
The tech industry had kept the momentum from 2020 lockdowns well into 2021. The largest tech companies out of the 500 biggest companies trading in the US grew by an average of 33% from the start of 2021 to the end.
However, the tech industry was heavily impacted by the rate hikes that followed in 2022. This resulted in the large-cap aggregate tech indices losing nearly 29% of the gains made in the year prior, as prospects for growth became bleak. The upper percentiles of the energy industry in market cap had a similar run in 2021 but remained immune to the economic downturn that followed in 2022, posting gains of 59% for the year.
The aggressive rally in the energy industry resulted from a combination of supply-chain disruptions, OPEC production cuts, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the revision of energy sourcing in Europe, directing much of the energy capital inflow to the US from the continent.
Coming back to tech – the industry wouldn’t stay on the sidelines for long. The start of 2023 to the end saw the large-cap US-traded tech equity grow by 38.6%. At the core of the resurgence was the AI-led boom combined with semiconductor supply chains that had recovered substantially by then. Other factors included CHIPS and Science Act, improved efficiency in the industry, and a rate-hike slowdown.
What’s Ahead for the Market?
The US economy looks to be on schedule for a soft landing, according to a Financial Times’ survey of economists. This is on the back of the Fed’s rate reduction of 50 basis points in September 2024, which, as noted by the CFO of a large US bank Denis Colman, is a signal towards a soft landing. This is not a sure shot, however, since some experts remain wary and continue worrying about a recession.
For instance, Piper Sandler’s Chief Global Economist Nancy Lazar noted that the “jumbo” rate cut by the Fed is reminiscent of the similar Fed policy easing of 2001 and 2007, which couldn’t avert the problem.
However, according to analysts, the case for a soft landing appears to be justified given the September jobs report and other improving indicators. The September report by BLS shows that the non-farm payrolls grew by 254,000 for the month, exceeding economists’ estimates by 41%. Moreover, the July and August reports, which had spooked some economists, were also revised by a combined 72,000 new hires, which wasn’t without historical precedent.
Further, grocery prices, adjusted for growth in real wages, are back to the pre-pandemic levels. It took 3.59 hours of work to afford a week’s worth of groceries in November 2019 and took 3.57 hours of work to afford them in September 2024.
Moving ahead, Rob Rowe, Regional Research Director and Head of Global Strategy at a large US bank is ‘tactically bullish’ on the back of continuing tech recovery and the markets “pricing in a soft landing”. They expect at-least 25 basis-point rate cuts at each Fed meeting through year-end.
With regards to tech industry, their outlook suggests selectivity. In response to a question about their outlook on the tech industry, they said:
“I think we have to be selective here. We like Semis as a recovery play but we’re kind of underweight on software.”
Rowe has a bearish outlook on oil, given geopolitical variables don’t change in a way that leads to oil prices shooting up.
Methodology
For our list, we have picked stocks from the index in question that have had the highest 3-year annualized returns and we ranked them as such, in order of their 3-year CAGR.
Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST)
3Y CAGR: 90.4%
Vistra is a well-known integrated retail electricity and power generation company out of Irving, TX. The company’s power generation fleet totals to around 41,000 MWs of gas, coal, nuclear, and solar facilities. Vistra’s merger with Dynegy created the lowest-cost integrated power company in the industry due to the former’s integrated ERCOT model and the latter’s generation capacity and retail footprint.
Vistra’s retail segment, which operates under brands like TXU Energy, also provide stability and consistent cash flows. Retail operations are less volatile compared to the wholesale power market, allowing Vistra to benefit from steady revenues.
The company also completed its acquisiton of Energy Harbor in March, making Vistra the second largest carbon-free, nuclear-electricity provider behind Constellation Energy. The company is now well-positioned to capitalize on tech companies looking for carbon-free power for their data centers and large AI models. Vistra has gained 244.5% so far this year, becoming the best-performing S&P500 stock year-to-date.
This is what Meridien Hedged Equity Fund had to say about the company in their Q1, 2024 investor letter:
“Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was a top performer in the strategy over the past quarter, with its shares rallying over 80%. A key driver has been the thesis that the projected growth of power-hungry data centers, spurred by the rise of generative AI, will increase electricity demand and power prices. This is expected to significantly benefit incumbent power generators like Vistra. The company’s efficient generation portfolio, especially its nuclear and natural gas plants, is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand, scarcity pricing, and ancillary services in the Texas power market. Vistra is also pursuing opportunities to potentially sign high-margin power offtake agreements directly with data center customers for its nuclear plants, similar to a recent deal by peer Talen Energy and Amazon. We continue to like Vistra’s strong free cash flow generation supporting continued share buybacks and debt reduction, synergies from the recent Energy Harbor acquisition, and a favorable power market backdrop with rising spark spreads. We trimmed the stock following its strong performance during the period.”
Overall, VST ranks 3rd on our list of best performing S&P 500 stocks in the last year.
