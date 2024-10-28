Vistra Corp. (VST): Best Performing S&P 500 Stock YTD with 244.5% Gains

We recently published a list of 10 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks in the Last 3 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) stands against other best performing S&P 500 stocks in the last year.

The past three years have been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the stock market. We saw how the pandemic wrecked several industries’ balance sheets and supply chains. Following the global vaccination drive, economies around the world and in the US opened up with a vengeance, resulting in huge stimulus checks. This, along with the energy and food-price shock and disrupted supply chains, was blamed for the persistently high inflation, which peaked at 9.1% in June 2022.

The Fed had already started hiking interest rates to ease inflation and work towards a soft landing, with the first hike coming in March 2022. By July 2023, the central bank had raised it to 5.25-5.50%, making borrowing all the more challenging.

The tech industry had kept the momentum from 2020 lockdowns well into 2021. The largest tech companies out of the 500 biggest companies trading in the US grew by an average of 33% from the start of 2021 to the end.

However, the tech industry was heavily impacted by the rate hikes that followed in 2022. This resulted in the large-cap aggregate tech indices losing nearly 29% of the gains made in the year prior, as prospects for growth became bleak. The upper percentiles of the energy industry in market cap had a similar run in 2021 but remained immune to the economic downturn that followed in 2022, posting gains of 59% for the year.

The aggressive rally in the energy industry resulted from a combination of supply-chain disruptions, OPEC production cuts, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the revision of energy sourcing in Europe, directing much of the energy capital inflow to the US from the continent.

Coming back to tech – the industry wouldn’t stay on the sidelines for long. The start of 2023 to the end saw the large-cap US-traded tech equity grow by 38.6%. At the core of the resurgence was the AI-led boom combined with semiconductor supply chains that had recovered substantially by then. Other factors included CHIPS and Science Act, improved efficiency in the industry, and a rate-hike slowdown.

What’s Ahead for the Market?

The US economy looks to be on schedule for a soft landing, according to a Financial Times’ survey of economists. This is on the back of the Fed’s rate reduction of 50 basis points in September 2024, which, as noted by the CFO of a large US bank Denis Colman, is a signal towards a soft landing. This is not a sure shot, however, since some experts remain wary and continue worrying about a recession.

