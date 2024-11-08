Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Surges as Energy Policy Shifts Favor Gas and Nuclear Power, Data Center Demand and Fossil-Fuel-Friendly Policies Set to Drive Growth

We recently published a list of 12 AI News and Ratings You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) stands against other trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news.

CNBC’s Deidre Bosa joined ‘Money Movers’ to discuss the potential impact of a second Trump administration on the artificial intelligence trade. Bosa notes that artificial intelligence could be “less regulated” and “more volatile” under Trump's leadership. However, the president-elect’s AI policy could be a boon to the industry itself, albeit at the expense of necessary guardrails for AI. Back in June, Republicans adopted a new party platform containing a provision related to scrapping Biden’s executive orders on AI.

Biden’s executive orders sought to tackle new technology threats by requiring developers of powerful AI systems to share their safety test results with the US government and also called on federal agencies to develop guidelines for the responsible use of AI domains. On the other hand, Trump’s allies have been proposing a different executive order that would launch a series of “Manhattan Projects” for developing military technology and immediately review “unnecessary and burdensome regulations” to “Make America Great in AI”.

Trump, however, seems to be only one of the few who thinks imposing guardrails on artificial intelligence could prove detrimental to the US. A poll shared with Time reveals that Americans across the political spectrum are skeptical about the idea that the U.S. should avoid regulating AI to outcompete China. According to a poll by the AI Policy Institute (AIPI), 75% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans believe that “taking a careful controlled approach” to AI is preferable as opposed to “moving forward on AI as fast as possible to be the first country to get extremely powerful AI.”

The Latest Developments in AI

Amid the ongoing debate, recent developments in AI are rapidly shaping the landscape in the backdrop. For instance, Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine, is said to be raising new investment that would value the search startup to a staggering $9 billion. The new funding round is set to raise $500 million led by venture capital firm Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), which also holds a board seat in the startup.

In other news, OpenAI, an AI research lab and company, has acquired Chat.com, further adding to its collection of high-profile domain names. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the acquisition via email. While such AI-related news is often striking, AI capabilities continue to surprise even the most seasoned experts. In fact, AI can now even help you become a better parent. On Thursday, Andreessen Horowitz's partner Justine Moore took to X to share an investment idea, advocating for "a new wave of 'parenting co-pilots' powered by LLMs and agents. She highlighted companies such as Cradlewise, creators of an AI-driven baby monitor that tracks sleep patterns and rocks the crib, and Nanit, which utilizes AI to analyze crib footage and monitor a baby's breathing.

