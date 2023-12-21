Visma shareholders in advanced talks to sell stake to new investors – sources

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON (Reuters) - Shareholders in Norwegian software company Visma are in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to a group of new and existing investors that would value the company including debt at around 19 billion euros ($21 billion), two people familiar with the matter said.

The amount invested by the new group, which includes family offices and sovereign wealth funds, equates to more than 900 million euros, one of the people said

As part of transaction, private equity fund Hg will remain the majority shareholder in Visma, selling part of its stake from one of its older funds and reinvesting in the business from a newer fund, the person said.

A deal is expected to be signed imminently, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A spokesperson for Visma did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in August that Visma was in discussions with undisclosed sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East and Asia, with a deal targeted for before the end of the year.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software deals have been among some of this year's larger transactions. London-based Hg is also in advanced talks to sell UK peer Iris Software to Leonard Green & Partners for more than 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

And Silver Lake made a 600 million euro minority stake investment in Italy's TeamSystem, valuing it at almost 7 billion euros.

Visma was valued at $12.2 billion including debt in November 2020 when Warburg Pincus and TPG agreed to buy minority stakes.

Hg initially invested in Visma in 2006, when it helped take the company private from the Oslo stock exchange at a valuation of about $450 million.

Visma is a software service (SaaS) company with more than 11,000 employees producing accounting, payroll and HR software products for customers across the Nordic, Benelux and Baltic regions. It generated more than 2 billion euros in revenue in 2022, according to its annual report.

($1 = 0.9110 euros)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Mark Potter)