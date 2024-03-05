Visa names Michiel Wielhouwer as new president and country manager for Visa Canada

TORONTO — Visa has named Michiel Wielhouwer as the new president and country manager for Visa Canada.

He will succeed Stacey Madge, who has been in the job for the past seven years.

Wielhouwer is a veteran Visa executive with 22 years of experience.

He was the executive director of Visa’s business in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Madge joined Visa Canada in 2017 from Scotiabank.

Visa says she is moving on to focus on board, community and foundation work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press