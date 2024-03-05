Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P/TSX

    21,592.09
    +61.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,107.35
    -23.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • DOW

    38,819.90
    -169.93 (-0.44%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7372
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.69
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,354.97
    +3,339.74 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,137.10
    +10.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,067.07
    -7.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1660
    -0.0530 (-1.26%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,035.08
    -172.43 (-1.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.98
    +0.49 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,644.05
    +3.72 (+0.05%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,097.63
    +186.83 (+0.47%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6787
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FALL AT OPEN AS TECH, RATE-CUT DOUBTS CREEP IN

Bitcoin briefly hit US$68,000 overnight but has since lost ground amid cautious mood

Visa names Michiel Wielhouwer as new president and country manager for Visa Canada

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Visa has named Michiel Wielhouwer as the new president and country manager for Visa Canada.

He will succeed Stacey Madge, who has been in the job for the past seven years.

Wielhouwer is a veteran Visa executive with 22 years of experience.

He was the executive director of Visa’s business in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Madge joined Visa Canada in 2017 from Scotiabank.

Visa says she is moving on to focus on board, community and foundation work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press