Is Visa Inc. (V) the Best Safe Stock To Invest In For The Long Term in 2024?

We recently compiled a list of 10 Safe Stocks To Invest In For The Long Term in 2024. In this article, we will look at where Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) ranks among 10 Safe Stocks To Invest In For The Long Term in 2024.

The Sectors with Promising Growth

The recent market action can be attributed to the Fed’s decision. To discuss the future of the equity market, Drew Pettit, Citi US equity strategist, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance on September 26, 2024.

According to Pettit, the market is yet to hit an all-time high if you look beneath the surface. He suggests that the Fed’s decision and if the potential softness in the labor data comes through, investors may regain confidence positioning the market for recovery. He adds that in the past quarter, cyclical and secular stocks have been performing well, but are yet to hit the market peak.

Speaking of growth sectors, some sectors have outperformed others, growing exponentially. Pettit adds that stocks with mature business models have yielded greater returns from minuscule upsides in sales. As for the tech sector, he believes that stocks will remain resilient and will be able to handle some deceleration. He advises investors to remain cautious of tech stocks moving forward and focus on overlooked areas of the market such as consumer goods, financials, and cyclicals.

Investors Must Focus More on Fundamentals

The market saw a great run-up after the easing cycle. However, the question of a soft landing still stands. On September 30, Liz Young Thomas, SoFi head of investment strategy, appeared in an interview on CNBC to discuss the latest market trends and opportunities for investors.

Thomas believes that the maximum gains have already been achieved up until the easing cycle, however, growth may continue till the end of 2024. She stresses that the next 30 to 60 days are extremely crucial for the market and will help investors understand the motive behind the rate cuts, and whether the cuts were needed in the first place.

Story continues

While growth in the tech sector has been slowing down, other sectors have reportedly grown and more than 80% of the S&P 500 has been trading above the 200-day moving average. She adds that the tech sector has started to strengthen and the optimism surrounding the Chinese economy may combine to yield positive results for the market.

Thomas reiterates that while multiples are rich, to ensure a soft landing, the market must move to trade based on fundamentals rather than on multiples. She explains that this simply means that multiples are unlikely to expand from here, but earnings may get more steady. Sectors such as industrials have been growing and expanding while financials have been slower. Thomas advises investors to focus on stocks that have strong fundamentals and steady earnings growth.

Our Methodology

To come up with the safest stocks to invest in for the long term in 2024 we consulted multiple reports and also screened for reliable growers using the Finviz stock screener. We compiled an initial list of 30 stocks. We then referred to the 10% year revenue growth rate for each of the stocks along with their history of dividend payouts. Companies with the highest growth rates and a history of dividend growth were included in the list. The 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long term in 2024 are in ascending order of their 10-year revenue growth rate.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

10 Year Revenue Growth: 10.87%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 163

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a multinational payment card service provider based in the United States that facilitates electronic fund transfers across the globe. The company also provides commercial patent solutions, sells cards, has virtual cards, and offers B2B payment options.

In the past quarter, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) leveraged its proprietary services to expand its presence globally. Yape, a super app in Peru with more than 15 million users has now integrated Visa’s services to facilitate money transfers directly through mobile devices. Moreover, prominent digital wallets in Vietnam have enabled Visa cards for over 50 million users.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2024, the company logged $8.9 billion in revenue, up by 10% year-over-year. The company also grew its global payments volume by 7% and 5% in the US. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a legendary company that knows the art of expansion. Only last week, the company acquired Featurespace, an AI payments protection technology developer. The acquisition will help Visa expand in the fraud detection and risk scoring segments. In addition to that, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) launched a pilot project, Visa Commercial Solutions Hub, to bring its commercial payments network under the same roof, in an attempt to disrupt a $145 trillion market. Financial institutions and businesses alike will now be able to access a multitude of payment options on a single platform.

Analysts are bullish on the stock, and why should they not be? The company currently has more than 4.5 billion cards in circulation in over 200 countries. In addition to that, In the past 12 months, Visa has facilitated 296.8 billion transactions with a total volume of $15.5 trillion.

Overall, 163 hedge funds held stakes in Visa (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, with positions worth $24.9 billion. According to the Insider Monkey database, TCI Fund Management is the largest shareholder of the company, as of June 30.

Aoris International Fund stated the following regarding Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) operates the world’s largest payments network, which facilitates the movement of money between merchants, financial institutions, consumers, businesses, and governments. The company is best known for enabling consumers to make debit and credit card payments. In the year to September 2023, 4.3 billion Visa cardholders made 213 billion transactions on its network, to a total value of US$12.1 trillion. Compared to cash and cheques, which are still widely used around the world, Visa’s network is a more convenient, secure, and ubiquitous way for consumers to pay. Visa has invested to reduce friction and fraud in the payments experience, to the benefit of both merchants and consumers…” (Click here to read the full text)

Overall V ranks 4th on our list of safe stocks to invest in for the long term in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of V as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than V but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published on Insider Monkey.