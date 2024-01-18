Is Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stock Underappreciated by the Market?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. All five investing strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks and produced strong double-digit annual returns that were far higher than inflation. Additionally, the firm is happy with the fourth quarter's outcomes. All of the investment strategies produced double-digit returns and all of them except Small Cap beat their respective benchmarks. In the quarter, the fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 18.4% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 13.0% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 19.8% (net), and the All-Cap Composite returned 18.5% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners featured stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) is an investment management company. On January 17, 2024, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock closed at $229.29 per share. One-month return of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was -2.64%, and its shares gained 8.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has a market capitalization of $1.647 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners stated the following regarding Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) had a strong quarter. Its AUM increased by a low-single-digit percentage from September 30 to November 30. Net fee rates have remained stable. The company continues to do a good job diversifying its distribution. Virtus has a very strong balance sheet and does an excellent job converting net income into free cash flow. We feel the market continues to underappreciate Virtus’ value."

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) is not our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 12 hedge fund portfolios held Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) at the end of third quarter which was 10 in the previous quarter.

