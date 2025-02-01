Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth Amid ...

Release Date: January 31, 2025

Earnings per share as adjusted increased by 8% in the third quarter, reaching the highest level since the first quarter of 2022, and grew 20% for the full year.

The company ended the year in a net cash position with significant financial flexibility, allowing for continued capital returns through share repurchases and dividends.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc ( NYSE:VRTS ) introduced new products, including a new ETF from Sykes, and has several others in development, showcasing ongoing innovation.

The company saw positive net flows in focus areas such as ETFs, global funds, and retail separate accounts, indicating growth in these segments.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc ( NYSE:VRTS ) reported strong financial and operating performance in the fourth quarter, with an operating margin at its highest level in 2.5 years.

Despite positive flows in certain areas, the overall sales of $6.4 billion were down modestly from $6.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you see the year unfolding, especially with the strong S&P performance in recent years? Where do you see the best opportunities in 2025? A: George Aylward, President and CEO, mentioned that predicting 2025 is challenging, but the strategy is to have diversified offerings. They are seeing continued positive flows in fixed income and are having conversations about mandates in previously out-of-favor fixed income asset classes. The focus is on meeting demand, particularly in ETFs, global funds, and institutional offerings.

Q: How are you thinking about the use of capital this year, including stock repurchases, dividend increases, and M&A? A: George Aylward stated that they generate a nice level of cash earnings and have low leverage, allowing flexibility in returning capital and investing in growth. They are active in evaluating M&A opportunities that add high strategic value. They prioritize returning capital as part of their strategy.

Q: Can you provide more details on the $3.3 billion partial institutional redemption and your confidence in the relationship? A: George Aylward explained that the redemption was due to an additional manager being added to a multi-manager mandate, resulting in reallocation. They view it as a good relationship and do not see the reallocation as indicative of future issues.

Q: Has there been any change in your thinking about tax reporting, particularly regarding non-GAAP EPS and tax shields? A: George Aylward and Michael Angerthal, CFO, noted that they periodically reevaluate non-GAAP measures and highlight the economic value of tax attributes. They aim to provide transparency and clarity, ensuring investors are aware of the tax asset's value.

Q: How active are you in M&A, and how do you view leverage in potential transactions? A: George Aylward stated they are as active as ever in evaluating M&A opportunities, focusing on strategic value. They are flexible in transaction structures, considering acquisitions, partnerships, or JVs. They manage their balance sheet to maintain flexibility and are open to higher leverage for the right transaction.

