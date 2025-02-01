GuruFocus.com
Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth Amid ...
GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Total Assets Under Management (AUM): $175 billion as of December 31, 2024, down 5% sequentially from $183.7 billion.

  • Sales: $6.4 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.6 billion in the third quarter.

  • Total Net Outflows: $4.8 billion, including a $3.3 billion partial institutional redemption.

  • Operating Margin: 35.1%, the highest level since Q2 2022, up from 34.4% in the previous quarter.

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS) Adjusted: $7.50, an 8% increase from the third quarter.

  • Net Cash Position: $30 million at year-end.

  • Share Repurchases: Over 250,000 shares for $57 million during the year.

  • Quarterly Dividend Increase: 18%, marking the seventh consecutive annual increase.

  • Investment Management Fees: $192.2 million, a 4% increase reflecting higher average AUM.

  • Employment Expenses: $104.3 million, representing 49.2% of revenues.

  • Other Operating Expenses: $31 million, up from $29.8 million in the previous quarter.

  • Cash and Equivalents: $265.9 million at December 31, 2024.

  • EBITDA: $88 million in the fourth quarter, a 5% sequential increase.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NYSE:VRTS) reported strong financial and operating performance in the fourth quarter, with an operating margin at its highest level in 2.5 years.

  • The company saw positive net flows in focus areas such as ETFs, global funds, and retail separate accounts, indicating growth in these segments.

  • Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NYSE:VRTS) introduced new products, including a new ETF from Sykes, and has several others in development, showcasing ongoing innovation.

  • The company ended the year in a net cash position with significant financial flexibility, allowing for continued capital returns through share repurchases and dividends.

  • Earnings per share as adjusted increased by 8% in the third quarter, reaching the highest level since the first quarter of 2022, and grew 20% for the full year.

Negative Points

  • Total assets under management decreased sequentially from $183.7 billion to $175 billion due to net outflows and negative market performance.

  • The company experienced total net outflows of $4.8 billion, largely due to a $3.3 billion partial institutional redemption.

  • Open-end fund net outflows of $1.1 billion were essentially unchanged sequentially, consistent with market trends.

  • Institutional net outflows of $3.8 billion were primarily due to a lower fee partial redemption, indicating challenges in retaining institutional clients.

  • Despite positive flows in certain areas, the overall sales of $6.4 billion were down modestly from $6.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories