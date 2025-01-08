Is Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) the Best Home Appliance Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Home Appliance Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) stands against other best home appliance stocks to buy according to analysts.
Overview of the US Home Appliance Industry
The home appliance industry is likely to continue flourishing as long as people continue buying homes and relying on technology to make their daily tasks easier. According to Grand View Research, the household appliances market in the US was valued at $58.33 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2024 and 2030. One of the primary driving forces behind this growth is the rise in the disposable income levels of consumers. In addition, the rapid pace of urbanization is also a pivotal factor behind the market’s expansion.
According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the United States’ major home appliances market is expected to have a market size of $34.42 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.93% between 2025 and 2030, reaching $39.77 billion at the end of the forecast period. The growing economic pressure and changing consumer lifestyles are the primary reasons behind the growth in the major home appliances market in the US.
In addition, the rising penetration of distribution channels such as brand outlets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce is contributing to this growth. The demand for primary household appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and mixer grinders is significantly increasing due to consumers’ busy and sedentary lifestyles. Another report by Mordor Intelligence shows that the overall US home appliance market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3% between 2025 and 2030, reflecting similar trends.
Trends in the US Home Appliance Market
A prominent trend emerging in the home appliance industry is people opting to purchase home appliances directly from manufacturers instead of using traditional middlemen. According to PWC’s June 2023 Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey, a majority of customers, around 63%, reported buying products directly from a brand’s website. This number is expected to rise in the coming years, as around 29% of the consumers stated that while they hadn’t yet adopted this trend, they were thinking about going direct-to-consumer.
The US Appliance Satisfaction study conducted by J.D. Power in 2023 showed that around 75% of appliance purchases occurred on the first store visit. In addition, nearly 71%, or three-fourths of home appliance transactions, took place in-store. Although 29% of the purchases occurred online, a majority of consumers still preferred seeing the equipment in person before buying it.
In 2023, Christina Cooley, home intelligence lead at J.D. Power, stated:
“This year’s data shows us that 56% of home appliance shoppers are doing their research online before heading in-store to purchase. Though price is almost always going to be the main driver of whether someone decides to purchase an appliance or not, one-third of buyers did not purchase because they were seeking specific options and features, and one-fifth indicated they couldn’t purchase, as their desired appliance wasn’t in stock.”
Will the Growth of the Housing Market Affect the Home Appliance Industry?
According to Mordor Intelligence, the US housing sector is likely to generate growing demand for home appliances. It is, thus, a prominent driving force behind the industry’s future growth prospects. Development of the housing sector and improvement in people’s living conditions have a direct positive effect on the growth of the home appliance market. Therefore, a growing housing sector in the US is expected to trigger growth in the country’s home appliance market.
Our Methodology
We sifted through stock screeners, online rankings, and ETFs to compile a list of 30 home appliance stocks. We then selected the top 10 stocks with the highest analyst upside potential as of January 2, 2025. The list is sorted in ascending order of analyst upside.
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Analyst Upside: 156.85%
Based in China, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) operates an IoT Home platform and sells IoT-fitted smart home products. These include its flagship line of water purification systems, smart kitchen products, and other offerings. The company also offers complementary consumable products such as water purifier filters, water quality meters, and water filter pitchers.
The company is increasingly employing AI to provide remote real-time water quality and usage monitoring. It is further enhancing user experience by offering timely filter replacement reminders, one-click reordering, and DIY replacement options that lead to higher filter replacement. As of the end of the first half of 2024, around 5.9 million users used the Viomi AI home water solutions.
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) holds a competitive market advantage due to the continuous technological breakthroughs it delivers. It developed the tankless large-flux water purifier that offers fresh drinking water 24/7. It also expanded the water purifier usage from drinking to cooking and other activities. In addition, the company implemented ERO technology to offer sustainable water quality ranging from pure water to natural mineral water. It also unveiled the Viomi Kunlun Mineral AI Water Purifier with an innovative mineralizing filter technology that enables the sustained release of beneficial minerals.
The company’s strategic growth plans for the coming future include strengthening collaborations with its strategic partners, increasing its water purification products and domestic marketing penetration, and actively expanding in key overseas markets. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) takes the second spot on our list.
Overall, VIOT ranks 2nd on our list of best home appliance stocks to buy according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of home appliance stocks, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than VIOT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.