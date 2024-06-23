Village protesters launch legal battle against ‘monstrous’ broadband poles

Amanda Gray, one of the organisers of the protest, says the poles should never have been erected in the first place - Amanda Gray

Village protesters fighting to get rid of “appalling” broadband poles that were installed without planning permission outside their homes are a step closer to getting them torn down after a legal victory.

Residents of Broadway, Worcestershire, have been granted a judicial review in the High Court that may allow them to challenge the local council’s decision to allow 22 wooden poles being erected outside their homes.

It comes following a law change in April 2022, which allows operators to erect telegraph poles without having to apply to councils for planning permission as part of a bid to improve the UK’s fibre broadband coverage.

But there has been growing anger from residents across the country, who claim the structures are unnecessary, a blight on the landscape, and even give off a pungent smell.

In November, more than 270 people took to the streets of Broadway, part of the Cotswolds National Landscape, to protest the 11 metre wooden poles being erected outside their homes by broadband provider Full Fibre.

Amanda Gray, one of the organisers of the protest, said: “These poles and connecting wires should never have gone up in the first place, as we already have fibre underground. More than 280 residents signed a petition last year stating no one would connect to fibre if it was provided by overhead wires and poles, and that is still the case, no one has. They are redundant.

“These monstrous poles have duplicated an infrastructure that was already underground, the much more sensible and practicable way to deliver this service

“It’s just appalling the district council chose to do absolutely nothing.”

She also says the poles are coated in creosote, adding: “It smells absolutely horrid and now the sun is out it’s really potent.”

The protesters have now won a judicial review of Wychavon District Council‘s decision to allow the work to take place, which could be the first step to getting them removed.

A statement on their Crowdjustice page reads: “When the cable provider first indicated that they intended to pole in Broadway, the residents, the Parish Council and the AONB Planning Officer all registered their objections to Wychavon District Council. We were all ignored as the council chose to do absolutely nothing to prevent the telegraph poles from being erected.

“Residents were extremely concerned that Wychavon District Council had appointed a person who was not in planning to oversee the planning directorship dealing with the proposed installation of poles and broadband in our community, when this individual had a pre-existing relationship with the personnel of telecoms operator Full Fibre Ltd.

“Following a freedom of information request, emails obtained between the two created a perception of bias in the minds of residents that the person appointed by the Council was in favour of the roll-out of poles and overhead infrastructure.”

The potential for bias was recognised in the judge’s decision to grant the review.

Meesha Patel, director of legal and governance for Wychavon District Council, said: “We’re clear that Permitted Development Rights mean we have no powers to prevent the installation of poles under 15 metres, force communication infrastructure to be installed underground, or to have poles removed once installed.

“While the original application for a judicial review was rejected, we respect the fact that on appeal the court felt a review of the decision-making process was justified and we will present our case accordingly once a date for a hearing has been set.”

A spokesperson for Full Fibre said: “We would note that judicial review is against the local authority and not Full Fibre LTD. The [judicial review] references Full Fibre as an ‘interested party’. As this is an ongoing legal matter there is no further comment at this time.”