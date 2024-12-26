Is Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) the Best Marijuana Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stands against the other marijuana stocks.
The United States of America is the country that consumes the most weed in the world. As we mentioned in our article – 30 Cities with the Highest Weed Consumption in the US – the American legal cannabis industry fared well in 2023 as legal sales across the 38 states that allow some form of regulated marijuana reached $28.8 billion, a 10.3% increase from the previous year. After an eventful 2024, the industry is expected to flourish even further. According to a report from the wholesale marketplace LeafLink, retail sales of cannabis reached a record $2.8 billion in October 2024, up 6.2% from last year. The data revealed that America’s total retail cannabis sales for this year are expected to be in the proximity of $32.6 billion.
The US legal weed industry also added 22,952 new jobs last year – a sign that the national business climate has somewhat stabilized following the turmoil of the previous two years. According to the 2024 Vangst Jobs Report, there were over 440,445 jobs supported by legal cannabis nationwide as of early 2024, an increase of 5.4% from 2023.
Perhaps this year’s most positive news for the country’s legal cannabis sector came in April, when the Drug Enforcement Agency announced that it would act on the Biden administration’s call to reclassify marijuana from a ‘Schedule I’ drug, which includes heroin and LSD, to a less tightly regulated ‘Schedule III’ drug, which includes ketamine and some anabolic steroids. The decision marked a major policy shift by the federal government and while it would neither make the substance legal nor decriminalize it on a federal level, it would loosen quite a few restrictions around it and add fresh arguments for supporters of ballot measures seeking to legalize cannabis in states where it is still illegal. The process is lengthy and complex and will stretch well into the next year, but as the DEA finalizes its review, stakeholders from across the industry are closely monitoring developments.
Another encouraging development came in the form of a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump, in which he expressed support for a recreational cannabis legalization ballot initiative in his home state of Florida. He also backed up the marijuana industry’s access to the banking system and the ongoing federal cannabis rescheduling process. Whether this support will actually translate into action when Trump takes office for his second term remains to be seen.
However, 2024 ended with a slightly sour taste in the mouth of America’s cannabis stakeholders, as Florida’s cannabis legalization ballot measure failed to pass, despite historic levels of funding and a rigorous advertising campaign. This was a major blow to the industry as the Sunshine State was expected to become a $6 billion cannabis market by 2026, had Amendment 3 succeeded in meeting the required 60% threshold.
The setback inevitably impacted cannabis stocks, which witnessed a downturn following the news of the rejection. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF, the first US ETF to target the global cannabis sector has fallen by over 31.6% since November 4, closing at $2.27 on December 24, 2024.
As of the writing of this article, 24 states have legalized recreational weed in America, in addition to the District of Columbia. However, possessing or selling marijuana remains a crime under federal law, punishable by prison time and fines.
To collect data for this article, we scanned Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds and picked the top 11 companies operating in the cannabis sector with the highest number of hedge fund investors. When two or more companies had the same number of hedge funds investing in them, we ranked them by the revenue of their last financial year instead. Following are the Best Marijuana Stocks According to Most Hedge Funds.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6
Ranking at number six in our list of the Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now is Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), one of North America’s leading growers, marketers, and distributors of top-quality, greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables. Its operations also include Pure Sunfarms, one of the largest cannabis growers in Canada.
In the last five years, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has seen its revenue increase by 17% per year. This trend continued in Q3 2024, when the company's total sales increased by 20% YoY to $83.4 million, beating the analysts’ estimates by around $2.8 million. However, the firm’s consolidated cash flow from operations was reported at $4.3 million, compared to $12.1 million a year ago. Q3 also ended with a loss of over $212,000, though it was much better than the loss of over $900,000 incurred during the same period last year.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) also remains committed to sustainability. Over a decade ago, it launched its subsidiary VF Clean Energy, which converted landfill gas into clean energy and provided electricity for BC Hydro. Over time, the company transitioned to a renewable natural gas (RNG) model and its Delta RNG facility became operational in April, with royalty payments now being received to provide a healthy stream of incremental profits.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is also benefitting immensely from expanding into the international cannabis market. Exports from Canada increased 111% YoY in Q3 2024, with continued improvement in sales to its German, Australian, and UK partners. Moreover, the company’s EU-GMP certification has been recently renewed and it has also commenced cultivation in the Netherlands – its first international recreational market. Sales are set to begin during the first quarter of the coming year through its Leli Holland subsidiary, catering to a fully legal market estimated to be between $3.1 to $3.7 billion annually.
6 hedge funds in the IM database held shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) at the end of Q3 2024, with Renaissance Technologies holding the largest stake valued at over $1 million.
