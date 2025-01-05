Is Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) the Best Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Stock to Invest In Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Stocks to Invest In.
Vertical farming refers to producing food in vertically stacked layers, like in a used warehouse, skyscraper, or shipping container. Hydroponic agriculture refers to a technique for cultivating plants without traditional soil and replacing them with a mineral solution placed around plant roots.
The global agricultural sector continues to undergo a transformative shift. This transition stems from the increased demand for sustainable, efficient, and locally-produced food. Innovative strategies such as vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) have emerged and these are offering promising solutions to revolutionize food production.
There are several SMEs and start-ups leading the charge in vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture. Ranging from small-scale urban farms to well-established high-tech agricultural operations, these organizations have been revolutionizing food production, courtesy of innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. For example, AeroFarms has been reforming agriculture with its advanced aeroponic systems. These systems utilize 95% less water and 99% less land when compared to traditional methods. Also, the company's fully automated systems grow pesticide-free leafy greens year-round, offering superior flavor and nutrition.
Another company is Zero Carbon Farms, which focuses on repurposing underground air raid shelters in London into climate-controlled vertical farms. The company's innovation capabilities help in growing microgreens and herbs by using 70%-90% less water and 95% less fertilizer than traditional agriculture. By carrying out operations underground, it significantly reduces emissions while offering fresh produce locally.
Growth Drivers and Trends – Vertical Farming and Hydroponics
As per IMARC Group, US hydroponics market size touched US$3.3 billion in 2024. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach US$6.5 billion by 2033. The increasing need among critical players to provide a more resilient and efficient approach to food production, as a result of evolving environmental and demographic pressures, has been fueling market growth across the country. A transition towards innovative and sustainable agricultural practices is one of the critical trends driving growth in the hydroponics market.
The global vertical farming market was pegged at US$6.8 billion in 2024, according to IMARC. This market should reach US$36.8 billion by 2033. The increased demand for sustainable agriculture methods, robust advancements in hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics focused on improving crop yields, and implementation of favorable government policies are some of the drivers fueling this market growth. Also, several governing bodies have been acknowledging the advantages of vertical farming in improving food security and lowering environmental effects.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is a large-scale, controlled environment agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based consumer packaged goods. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries are Village Farms Canada Limited Partnership, and Village Farms, L.P., together known as Village Farms Fresh or VF Fresh. Village Farms Fresh’s wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is a vertically integrated licensed producer and supplier of cannabis products sold to customers across Canada and internationally. Notably, the link between cannabis products and vertical farming is in the efficiency, sustainability, and quality control provided by vertical systems.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) uses hydroponic and vertical farming methods to grow cannabis efficiently. This results in high yields per square foot. Furthermore, with large-scale greenhouses already operational, the company can scale cannabis production without requiring significant new capital investments. As per Wall Street analysts, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s growth is expected to be aided by continued momentum in the Canadian cannabis market.
Pure Sunfarms brand is one of the most renowned brands in the Canadian market, which is popular for its high-quality and cost-efficient production. As legalization expands to include additional product categories, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is well-placed to capitalize on these new opportunities. The strong performance in the company’s Fresh Produce business, continued growth in Canadian Cannabis, and a doubling of International Medicinal Cannabis Sales resulted in 20% YoY growth in consolidated sales, with both positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations during Q3 2024. The company’s consolidated sales came in at $83.4 million in Q3 2024.
