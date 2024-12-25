Will Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Make You Rich In 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Stocks That Will Make You Rich In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) stands against the other stocks that will make you rich in 2025.

What to Expect from the Stock Market in 2025

Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Management & Research Company, recently shared his outlook for the stock market in 2025. His analysis reflects cautious optimism, emphasizing potential growth and significant risks. Timmer described 2024 as a "Goldilocks" year for U.S. stock returns, characterized by robust earnings growth and rising valuations. The S&P 500 Index experienced a substantial increase, concluding the year with a gain of approximately 28% as it reached new all-time highs. This performance was driven by strong earnings from major companies, particularly the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks whose growth has significantly influenced the overall market dynamics.

Looking ahead to 2025, Timmer maintained a bullish stance on stocks but cautioned that investors should not expect returns to match the spectacular gains of the previous two years. He noted that while earnings forecasts remain strong, especially for the mega-cap stocks, valuations are stretched, currently sitting in the 90th percentile historically. This suggests that significant further expansion in price-to-earnings (PE) ratios could lead to a bubble scenario, which he believes is unlikely. He expects continued earnings growth to support stock prices in 2025. However, valuations may limit future growth. Timmer suggests that earnings must drive performance rather than further valuation expansion to avoid a bubble scenario.

With the bull market entering its third year, Timmer describes it as being in "later innings," indicating increased caution regarding future performance. He also suggested several risks that could potentially impact the market in 2025. For instance, heavy reliance on a few mega-cap stocks poses a risk; if these stocks falter, it could drag down overall market performance despite broader participation from other stocks. Secondly, although he does not foresee a return to the high inflation rates of the past decades, he warns that rising inflation could lead to higher interest rates, which would negatively affect the stock market.

Our Methodology

To compile the list of 10 stocks that will make you rich in 2025, we conducted a consensus. We sifted through various internet rankings to get an initial list of stocks expected to explode in 2025. Next, we sourced analyst sentiment for each stock from CNN and ranked our list in ascending order of the analysts' projected upside potential for the next twelve months. Please note that the data was recorded on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Story Continues