Viking Therapeutics CFO Cashes Out: $10M in Shares Sold Amidst Stock Surge

In a significant move within the biotech sector, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX, Financial), a renowned biotech company's, CFO Greg Zante dumped roughly of his stake on Monday, October 28. Zante unloaded 131,687 numbers of its stocks at an average of $ 76.61 to reach a total of approximately $ 10.09 million. After this sale, Zante holds 149,366 shares worth approximately $11.44 million. This transaction was reported to the Securities & Exchange Commission and is available online. However, even this considerable sale paints Viking Therapeutics as a solid company in the biotech industry sphere. Shares in the company were down in midday trading on that day, ending at $74.52.

Despite this, Viking's stock analysis shows that the company has demonstrated many signs of volatility and growth in recent times; trading volume has improved almost twice, reaching 6.21 million from 4.38 million on average. Currently, the firm's total market value stands at $8.22 billion, which has vastly increased from a low of $9.25 to a high of $99.41 in the past 52 weeks.

At the latest, Viking issued its Q3 results on October 23, where it posted a pre-market EPS of -$0.22, which seemed a little better than the market consensus for the same of -$0.24. This performance shows a good trend ahead, although the company currently has negative earnings per share for the year, expected at -$0.98.PBC analysts continue to closely follow the financial moves of Vikings and the outcomes of their business operations in light of the latest actions, namely, Zante's stock selling. The transaction prompted questions about possible strategic realignments in Viking and offered the observers and investors the essential view through which everyone observes Viking's further moves within the constantly evolving space.

