Is Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) the Best New Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

US public markets continue to brace themselves for a 2025 resurgence, which should be led by interest rate cuts, pent-up investor demand, and a growing backlog of IPO expectations. As per PwC, there are over 700 unicorns in the private market as a result of the subdued IPO activity over the previous 3 years.
Many IPO candidates, which also include some unicorns, have utilized this time to improve and strengthen their finances and transition to sustainable growth models. Apart from this, pressure continues to mount on private equity fund managers to return capital after an elongated exit dry spell, reported PwC.
IPO Market Analysis – A Quick Recap
As per PwC, the traditional IPO market saw its gradual comeback in 2024, with proceeds garnered ~50% higher than in 2023 and ~4x the amount raised in 2022. The IPO activity was broad-based, with strong participation from sectors such as technology, life sciences, consumer markets, and financial services. Stock prices of this year’s traditional IPOs appreciated ~29%, surpassing the S&P 500 index’s return of ~27% on a YTD basis (ended 26th December 2024). This highlights the strength, investor interest, and traction in new offerings.
PwC went on to add that IPO activity saw a strong increase in 2024, with 61 traditional IPOs garnering more than $26.4 billion YTD, which was in line with the combined total number of IPOs in 2022 and 2023, which witnessed 28 and 35 IPOs, respectively. Despite this improvement, IPO activity remained short of early anticipations and historical levels of activity. This is because several IPO candidates decided to stay on the sidelines as they waited for a clearer economic picture after the U.S. presidential elections.
What Lies Ahead?
The continued rate cuts and a stable policy environment should boost investor confidence, which can help create more favorable market conditions. PwC gave a 60% probability of a “soft landing” scenario and a 20% probability of an optimistic “no landing.” Notably, both of these scenarios offer a supportive environment for IPOs.
As per Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE, 2025 year will be an active one for the IPOs. Also, Reuters highlighted that reduced interest rates and inflation slowdown should act as catalysts for new listings. Furthermore, the expected easing of regulations under the new Administration paints a positive picture of the deal activity in capital markets. Bloomberg reported that, as per Goldman Sachs, the number of IPOs in the tech sector is expected to more than double next year.
Our Methodology
To list the 12 Best New Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds, we used a screener to shortlist the companies that went public in the past 2 years. Next, we narrowed the list to the ones having high hedge fund positioning. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of Q3 2024.
At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49
Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK), which started trading on the NYSE on 1st May 2024, is engaged in passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
One of the significant factors supporting Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)’s growth trajectory is its direct marketing strategy. The company’s ability to source its passengers via direct channels reduces customer acquisition costs and also allows it to have better control over the customer experience and brand messaging. Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)’s fleet is the youngest among publicly traded cruise lines, resulting in consistent yields and a longer FCF profile. This modern fleet remains a critical factor in attracting and retaining customers in the luxury segment, in which expectations for quality and amenities are high.
Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) can maintain a closer relationship with its customers, leading to higher brand loyalty and repeat bookings, courtesy of its direct marketing strategy. This direct connection results in more personalized marketing efforts and a clearer understanding of customer preferences.
Because of lower customer acquisition costs, Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) experiences higher profit margins. This allows the company to reinvest in product quality and customer experience. Furthermore, the direct approach provides the company with valuable first-party data, allowing more effective targeting and product development.
Overall VIK ranks 3rd on our list of the best new stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
