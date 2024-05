View Photos of the 2024 Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

Reuters

Toyota Motor is testing the new battery-electric Hilux pickup truck to assess its performance in different conditions as the car maker prepares to manufacture the vehicle in Thailand by the end of 2025, an executive said on Thursday. Pickup trucks make up more than half of total vehicle sales in Thailand, a critical market for Toyota that has been flooded by a wave of Chinese electric vehicle makers and where the Japanese auto giant has a large manufacturing base. "Our intention is to be producing the Hilux BEV over here," Pras Ganesh, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Asia told Reuters on the sidelines of the Future Mobility Asia summit, referring to the battery-electric vehicle.