Video game maker EA cancels 'Madden' qualifier events after Florida mass shooter kills gamers

Video game maker Electronic Arts on Monday canceled several "Madden" qualifier events after a fatal shooting in Jacksonville Florida a day earlier, which saw 3 people including the suspected gunman killed during a video game tournament.

"We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators," EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said in a statement on Monday night.

The event was a qualifying tournament for the Madden Classic, "our first Madden EA Major competition of this season," Wilson said.

Sunday's shooting took place during a live stream of the "Madden NFL 19" tournament at a downtown shopping-dining complex. EA is the creator of the game.

"It is an unthinkable tragedy that Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, two of our top Madden competitors, lost their lives in this way. They were respected, positive and skilled competitors, the epitome of the players and personalities at the heart of our community," the statement said.

"We've all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville," he said. "This is the first time we've had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature."

The shooter is believed to be David Katz from Baltimore, who was 24 years old, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. Katz is believed to have carried out the attack with at least one handgun, he said.



