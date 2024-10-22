Video: Bugatti Chiron Crashes into Second Bugatti Chiron in Morocco

Bugatti

A Bugatti driving tour through Morocco ended in disaster for a couple of Chiron owners, when two of the rare hypercars crashed into each while motoring along a two-lane road — and, of course, there’s video of the impact and its aftermath.

The tour, which is ongoing as of this story's October 22 publications, features all sorts of Bugatti Chiron and Veyron variants. Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac himself is in attendance, and posting content from the trip on his social media pages. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Bugatti boss didn't post anything from the incident; rather, footage the crash between two Chirons can be found elsewhere, with the best video of what happened the below YouTube Short.

In the video, the caravan of Bugattis is making their way around slower traffic, but not in a particularly coordinated manner. Instead of passing in order, the second Chiron (which seems to be a Super Sport) in line decides to pull out into the passing lane to pass both the lead Chiron (that one appears to be a Pur Sport) and a truck ahead of them Right as the Super Sport is deep in the blind spot of the lead Bugatti, that Pur Sport moves into the passing lane — and collides with the other Chiron trying to overtake everyone.

That sets off a chain reaction: the initial passing Bugatti loses control, smashes into the truck they were all trying to pass in the first place, and skids off the road into the ditch. The truck — an innocent bystander in all of this chaos — ends up being forced off the road from the collision into a ditch and rolls over.

As for the Chiron that moves into the passing Chiron, it escaped with minor damage from the initial contact. The other Chiron appears badly damaged, however — indeed, it seems undrivable, as depicted in photos from this Moroccan news agency.

This appears to have been a classic, if expensive, case of not checking to see if someone was in your blind spot before moving over. And in case you were wondering — no, the Chiron is not offered with blind spot monitoring technology.

