In victory message to Trump, Xi hopes China, US can find a way to get along

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Donald Trump, following the former US president's election as the next occupant of the White House, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi told Trump that China and the US would "benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation", the Xinhua report said.

"A stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship is in the common interests of the two countries and the expectations of the international community," he said.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"It is hoped that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find a correct way for China and the United States to get along."

Xi's message followed similar messages to the successful Republican nominee from lower-level officials, including the foreign ministry spokesman's office and Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the US.

Also on Thursday, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng congratulated J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate.

The Chinese leader joins a growing list of world leaders who have congratulated Trump on his election victory, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With China and the US locked in a deepening rivalry, there has been much speculation over how Trump will engage Beijing in his second term.

Trump's first administration was marked by a trade war and he threatened on the campaign trail to impose 60 per cent tariffs on all Chinese imports if granted another term.

Xi's message, which was delivered within a day of Trump being declared the winner, was quicker than his congratulations to President Joe Biden four years ago, after the 2020 election.

That year, the Chinese leader waited until two weeks after the major US media outlets called the election in Biden's favour, to contact the new president-elect. Xi similarly stressed the importance of healthy and stable US-China ties.

On Wednesday, when asked about the US elections, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning would only say that it was an "internal affair" for the US and that "we respect the choice of the American people".

Story Continues