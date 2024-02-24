Victoria's Secret Insider Ups Holding By 27% During Year

Looking at Victoria's Secret & Co.'s (NYSE:VSCO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Victoria's Secret Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial & Administrative Officer and Executive VP Timothy Johnson bought US$343k worth of shares at a price of US$17.16 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$29.47. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Victoria's Secret

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Victoria's Secret insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$253m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Victoria's Secret Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Victoria's Secret shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Victoria's Secret insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Victoria's Secret has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

