Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and ...

Sales Growth: Increased 7% in total for Q3, with mid-single-digit growth in North America and 20%-plus growth internationally.
Operating Income Forecast: Q4 2024 adjusted operating income expected to be between $240 million to $270 million.
Full Year Sales Forecast: Expected to increase approximately 1% to 2% on a comparative 52 weeks from last year.
Full Year Operating Income Forecast: Adjusted operating income expected to be in the range of $315 million to $345 million.
Traffic Increase: Traffic was up in both stores and digital channels compared to last year.
International Business Growth: Mid-teens growth driven by franchise, travel retail partners, and joint venture in China.
Loyalty Program: Approximately 35 million members driving over 80% of weekly sales.
Release Date: December 06, 2024
Positive Points
Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) reported a 7% increase in total sales for Q3, with significant growth in both North America and international markets.
The company's beauty business continues to be a strong performer, achieving its largest quarter to date on record.
The relaunch of the VSX sports line was successful, contributing to market share gains in the sports bra category.
Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) has seen a positive response from Gen Z customers, with increased brand consideration and equity among this demographic.
The company's loyalty program has grown to approximately 35 million members, driving over 80% of weekly sales.
Negative Points
The intimates market in North America is experiencing softness, with overall market sales down low single digits.
Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) faces pressure on gross margins due to increased transportation costs and higher incentive compensation expenses.
The company is dealing with the impact of a compressed retail calendar, which affects promotional planning and execution.
There is a need to reassess space allocation in stores, particularly for the PINK brand, to better align with customer preferences.
Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) has a significant contingent payment related to the Adore Me acquisition, impacting cash flow.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you speak to the sudden resurgence of Victoria's Secret and PINK, and how you're balancing product, marketing, and promotions? Also, what are your plans regarding co-located versus independent stores? A: (Hillary Super, CEO) The resurgence is due to a strategic focus on sexy, glamorous, accessible luxury, supported by a strong product assortment and marketing strategy. The fashion show amplified this. For stores, we're seeing significant productivity improvements by consolidating locations, and we're ensuring both brands are appropriately represented in combined stores.
Q: How do you plan to evolve your marketing strategy, especially with platforms like TikTok, and what are your promotional plans for the holiday season? A: (Hillary Super, CEO) We aim to maintain consistent marketing spend but will focus on full-funnel strategies, meeting customers where they are, especially on platforms like TikTok for PINK. (Timothy Johnson, CFO) Promotional plans for the holiday are expected to be flat year-over-year, but we may adjust based on strong business performance.
Q: What is driving the momentum in your digital business, and is this growth coming from new or existing customers? A: (Timothy Johnson, CFO) The digital growth is driven by strong product assortments and investments in digital enhancements. We've also brought media buying in-house for better efficiency. The growth is a mix of existing loyalty program members shopping more and new customer acquisitions, particularly Gen-Z.
Q: Can you elaborate on the changes in the apparel segment, particularly for PINK, and the impact of Adore Me payments on cash flow? A: (Hillary Super, CEO) PINK is seeing success with apparel, driven by viral trends on TikTok. We're focusing on diversifying the assortment. (Timothy Johnson, CFO) The $200 million Adore Me payment is for technology synergies and employment continuation, with performance-based payments expected in early 2025.
Q: How are you balancing top-line growth with gross margin expansion, and what is the potential for markdown recapture? A: (Hillary Super, CEO) We're committed to being less promotional and more brand-focused, leveraging strong product and storytelling. (Timothy Johnson, CFO) We see opportunities for more effective promotions in 2025, aiming for better margin rates and leveraging strong execution and product strength.
