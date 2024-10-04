Vicplas International Full Year 2024 Earnings: S$0.003 loss per share (vs S$0.008 profit in FY 2023)

Vicplas International (SGX:569) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$107.5m (down 20% from FY 2023).

Net loss: S$1.36m (down by 132% from S$4.24m profit in FY 2023).

S$0.003 loss per share (down from S$0.008 profit in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Medical Devices segment contributing a total revenue of S$63.1m (59% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$35.5m (60% of total expenses). Explore how 569's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Vicplas International shares are up 7.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Vicplas International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.