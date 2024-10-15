Viatris Settles Lawsuit, Avoids Antitrust Charges, and Advances Effexor Study

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock price went 3.91% higher today as the company reaped good tidings on many aspects. The stock market responded favorably to the signing of a class-action litigation with regard to the Mylan merger issue as well as on the release from the threat of antitrust investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice. And Viatris agreed to the $16 million payment to investors for clearing it of any wrong in the merger issue and providing momentum for the company.

Viatris is a global healthcare company formed through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Upjohn in November 2020. And the recent settlement of the lawsuit related to the merger doesn't change the fact that Viatris was created through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer Upjohn. Viatris is the continuation of Mylan, but with the addition of Pfizer Upjohn's assets and operations.

Other good news for Viatris was the fact that the Effexor study in Japan met its major goal of demonstrating superiority to placebo in the treatment of GAD that incidence of new suicidal ideation was lower in the Effexor treatment group than in placebo. This is a relief for the company and it has the propensity to boost sales of Effexor in the Japan market.

In total, today's news has become a positive for Viatris and its investors, it shows the company's stance to address legal issues and work on creating new solutions.

Don't just read the latest news - make informed investment decisions. Visit GuruFocus today and dive deeper into Viatris' performance with Charts & Guru Insights.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

