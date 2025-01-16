Is Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Among Wednesday’s Losers?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms Defy Market’s Bullish Momentum. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) stands against the other stocks.

Wall Street's main indices all finished in the green territory on Wednesday, as investors cheered an unexpectedly slower inflation rate in December.

The Dow Jones jumped by 1.65 percent, while the S&P surged by 1.83 percent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index soared 2.45 percent.

Ten companies under mixed sectors bucked an overall positive market sentiment amid a series of negative factors weighing on investor sentiment.

In this article, let’s take a look at the reasons that dragged their shares performance.

To come up with the losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

A healthcare worker in a lab coat, holding a microscope and reflecting on the diagnosis of a patient.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), an American global pharmaceutical and healthcare company, registered a 2.82-percent drop in its share prices on Wednesday to end at $11.39 per share as investors sold off positions following analyst remarks that the company already entered the oversold territory. The news further dampened investor sentiment.

Viatris’ (VTRS) shares dropped by 4.92 percent in the past week alone, by 9.10 percent during the past month, by 3.06 percent over the past year, and by a whopping 47.41 percent in the past five years alone.

In other news, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) recently announced that it was set to shutter its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Little Island, County Cork by 2028. The plant, which currently employs around 200 people, manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines.

Overall VTRS ranks 4th on our list of Wednesday's losers.

