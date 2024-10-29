GuruFocus.com

VF Corp (VFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Improvements

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Total Q2 Revenue: Down 6% year over year.

  • Vans Revenue: Down 11% versus last year, improving from Q1's decline of 21%.

  • The North Face Revenue: Down 4%, following a strong prior-year Q2 comp of up 17%.

  • Timberland Revenue: Down 3% in Q2 compared to down 9% in Q1.

  • Dickies Revenue: Down 11% in Q2, an improvement from Q1's decline of 14%.

  • Americas Revenue: Down 9% in Q2 compared to down 13% in Q1.

  • EMEA Revenue: Down 5% in the quarter.

  • APAC Revenue: Up 5% in Q2, led by strength in The North Face and China.

  • Gross Margin: Up 120 basis points to 52.2%.

  • SG&A Expenses: Down 14% versus last year, with a deleverage of 180 basis points to 40.8% of sales.

  • Operating Margin: 11.4%, down 60 basis points versus last year.

  • Operating Income: $315 million.

  • Diluted EPS: $0.60, down $0.03 versus fiscal '24.

  • Inventories: Down 13% at the end of Q2.

  • Net Debt Reduction: Reduced by almost $450 million compared to last year.

  • Cost Savings: $65 million in Q2, with a cumulative total of approximately $200 million.

  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: Around $425 million for the full year.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) achieved $65 million in cost savings during Q2, contributing to a cumulative total of $200 million since the Reinvent program's inception.

  • The company successfully reduced inventories by 13% compared to the previous year, indicating improved inventory management.

  • Net debt was reduced by almost $450 million year-over-year, and the company paid down a $1 billion term loan post-quarter, strengthening the balance sheet.

  • Vans showed a significant improvement with a decline of 11% in Q2 compared to a 21% decline in Q1, indicating progress in the brand's turnaround.

  • The North Face brand continued to perform well, particularly in APAC, and was recognized by Time Magazine as the world's best brand in the outdoor apparel category.

Negative Points

  • Overall Q2 revenue was down 6% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing challenges in the business.

  • The North Face experienced a 4% revenue decline due to strong prior-year comparisons, particularly in the Americas.

  • Timberland's revenue was down 3% in Q2, despite improvements from Q1, indicating ongoing challenges in the brand's performance.

  • Dickies brand revenue declined by 11% in Q2, although it showed sequential improvement from Q1.

  • The company is still facing challenges in the US market, with the Americas region down 9% in Q2, despite sequential improvements.

and

Recommended Stories