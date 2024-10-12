Vet tranquillizer increases overdose deaths in Yukon, health minister says

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon government says its coroner's service is investigating six suspected toxic drug deaths between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4.

A statement from the health minister says four of the deaths are confirmed as related to toxic drugs, bringing the total number of drug overdoses in the territory this year to 12.

It says an investigation into the other two deaths is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee says a key concern with the tragic surge of fatalities is the increasing presence of xylazine, a veterinary tranquillizer that has been detected in significant quantities in the deaths.

McPhee says xylazine is not an opioid and is resistant to the opioid-reversing medication naloxone, raising the risks for those using illicit substances.

The Yukon government declared a substance use health emergency in January 2022 in response to a surge in overdose deaths in the territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press