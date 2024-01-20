Vesuvius' (LON:VSVS) investors will be pleased with their 3.9% return over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) share price up 17% in a single quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 15%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Vesuvius actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 22% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Generally speaking we'd expect to see stronger share price increases on the back of sustained EPS growth, but other metrics may hold a clue to why the share price performance is relatively modest.

The steady dividend doesn't really explain why the share price is down. While it's not completely obvious why the share price is down, a closer look at the company's history might help explain it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

LSE:VSVS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Vesuvius has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

Story continues

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Vesuvius' TSR for the last 5 years was 3.9%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Vesuvius shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vesuvius better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Vesuvius has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

