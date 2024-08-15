Verve Taps Liz Parker As A Managing Partner And Appoints Jennifer Jones As General Counsel As Agency Expands Leadership Team

Verve has promoted Liz Parker to Managing Partner, and set Jennifer Jones as General Counsel. As Managing Partner, Parker will oversee Verve’s day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of the evolving industry.

Since joining Verve in 2018, Parker has been instrumental in expanding the agency’s reach into publishing, intellectual property (IP), audio and media rights. She also played a key role in Verve’s expansion to New York in 2021 and was appointed Co-Head of Motion Picture Literary in 2022. Parker also played a key role in a number of recent high-profile deals, including the much-anticipated Chris Farley biopic at New Line and the competitive acquisition of Sasha, starring Scarlett Johansson by Amazon MGM. Notably her contributions to acquiring and adapting Reddit IP for film and television helped establish Verve as a leader in this emerging market.

“It’s been a wild ride, and we’re just getting started. I’m honored to take on this new role and continue expanding Verve’s reach and platform, alongside such a talented team and vibrant culture that truly sets us apart,” Parker said.

On the legal and business development front, Verve also welcomes Jennifer Jones as General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs. Jones brings with her a wealth of experience from prior industry roles including Head of Global Business Affairs at Conde Nast, and VP of Business Affairs at Disney+, and Marvel, and began her career as a litigator at prominent LA law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson. In this new role, Jones will lead Verve’s legal team and point its business affairs function, an important cornerstone to the continued expansion the agency has planned.

“Verve’s knack for pushing the envelope has always impressed me,” Jones said. “Joining the team at such a transformative time is incredibly exciting, and I’m eager to contribute to our next big successes.”

“Liz has been the secret sauce behind some of our biggest wins, and her leadership has driven some of our most successful initiatives,” said Co-Founders Bryan Besser and Adam Levine. “Jennifer is a rockstar in her field and a perfect fit for Verve as we navigate the next chapter. Our success is our succession, and these two are helping lead the charge.”

As part of its ongoing expansion, Verve has seen significant growth across its divisions, bolstered by strategic hires and investments in new talent and business ventures. The agency’s focus on diversification, culture, and employee development remains a driving force behind its success, ensuring Verve continues to operate at the highest level of industry excellence.

