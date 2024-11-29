Verve Group SE (XTER:M8G) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth ...

Revenue: EUR114 million in Q3 2024, a 45% increase from EUR78 million in Q3 2023.

EBITDA: EUR34 million in Q3 2024, a 45% increase from EUR23 million in Q3 2023.

Organic Growth: 31% in Q3 2024.

EBIT: 37% growth in Q3 2024.

EBITDA Margin: 30% in Q3 2024, up from 29% in Q3 2023.

Operating Cash Flow: EUR54 million in Q3 2024.

Free Cash Flow: EUR44 million in Q3 2024.

Net Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 2.6x in Q3 2024.

Customer Growth: 56% increase in large customers.

Ad Impressions: 32% increase in Q3 2024.

iOS Revenue Growth: 51% increase.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

Verve Group SE (XTER:M8G) reported a strong 45% revenue and EBITDA growth in Q3 2024, marking it as the strongest quarter of the year.

The company achieved significant organic growth of 31%, driven by ID-Less solutions and Fullscreen ads.

Verve Group SE has a strong presence in the US advertising market, with 80% of its revenues coming from the region.

The acquisition of Jun Group has accelerated organic growth and is expected to bring further synergies in 2025.

The company has achieved a high client retention rate of 96% and a net dollar expansion rate of 8%, indicating strong customer satisfaction and growth potential.

Negative Points

There was an increase in purchased services and other operating costs, which raised concerns about future cost management.

The company experienced a one-time amortization related to a mobile game that did not meet expectations, highlighting risks in their gaming segment.

Despite strong growth, the EBITDA margin only increased slightly from 29% to 30%, indicating potential pressure on profitability.

AxesInMotion, a part of Verve Group SE, underperformed in terms of revenue growth and EBITDA contribution.

The transition of CFO roles may pose short-term challenges as Paul Echt steps down and Christian Duus takes over.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We saw an increase in purchased services and other operating costs. Is this due to seasonality, and how do you expect this to develop? A: The increase is partly due to scaling up Fullscreen and video ads, which have lower margins, and rollout costs for the ATOM technology. These factors contributed to slightly lower gross margins, but they are already significantly contributing to EBITDA.

Q: Can you provide more details on the impairment made, given there are no further games in development? A: The impairment was related to a mobile game that did not meet expectations and was shut down. This is a one-time effect, and no further amortizations from new game developments are expected.

