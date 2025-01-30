We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Breaks Silence On DeepSeek AI Sell-Off & Discusses These 12 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) stands against other stocks discussed by Jim Cramer with insights on the DeepSeek AI sell-off.

On the day that Wall Street’s favorite AI GPU stock bled 17% in the wake of investors panicking about Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s low development costs for AI, Jim Cramer had a lot to say about the topic. Cramer has been one of the biggest fans of the GPU company, and right off the bat, he started out by sharing that the key thing to consider now is whether the GPU orders for the firm will materialize.

He also commented on ‘traveler stocks’ or those that have benefited from the broad AI sentiment. Cramer shared “What I find most interesting is that, the fellow travelers to these are the nuclear stocks that have been up a lot. . . .Are the memes. Are the crypto.” He commented that the fact that these stocks were all simultaneously losing value was not great for the market. According to Cramer, “So looks [like] they are all you know one stock and that is not good. That’s not good because that says you have hype and froth in here that has to come out no matter what.”

The CNBC host also shared his experience using DeepSeek’s R-1 model. In his previous remarks, Cramer revealed that he was a fan of ChatGPT and had used OpenAI’s product to research stocks ahead of his appearances on CNBC. However, he wasn’t impressed by R-1. Cramer outlined that he “tried to do a couple of, I tried to get it to give me Netflix’s performance from 2010. And it says I can’t do that. Well I mean, honestly? I can do that.”

Another aspect of R-1 that left him unimpressed was censorship. “This is a Chinese product,” Cramer said. “So when I put into my very helpful DeepSeek, what famous picture has a man with grocery bags in front of a tank? And it initially says, the famous picture you are referring to, Tank Man, unknown rebel, June 5, 1989,” he added. While this is all good, soon after the initial response, R-1 “takes that back and says sorry, can’t help you with that. And then secondarily it says sorry that’s beyond my current scope,” according to him.

When co-host Carl Quintanilla asked him whether it was worth buying any of the AI stocks, Cramer was rather direct. He shared “I don’t have the knowledge to be able to make that decision. It’s better to own that.” Cramer also noted that before Monday’s appearance, there was a debate about whether “can we just make a determination, or is the determination that we don’t want to let anybody down so we can’t make that?” Given the absolute bloodbath in the premarket that day, he felt “like, whatever you do, maybe twisted between now and the opening.” As a result, Cramer shared “But sometimes you have to admit, like if you were at the hedge fund you’d just say, you know I’m not sure what to do, it’s not a cop-out. I’m not sure what to do.”

