Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): Partners with Compass Datacenters on AI-Driven Cooling Solutions for High-Density Computing

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News Investors Can’t Afford to Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) stands against the other AI stocks investors can't afford to miss.

According to a famous Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 index will reach 6,500 by the end of 2025. The US economy and corporate earnings are expected to continue growing, a key factor driving the optimism behind this forecast. Another brokerage, Morgan Stanley, has made a similar prediction, stating that US earnings will continue to grow in 2025. This can be expected if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates next year and there are signs of a stronger business cycle. The 'Magnificent 7' stocks, which are key tech giants leading in AI innovation, are likely to outperform the rest of the 493 companies in the benchmark index next year, Goldman notes. The outperformance, however, is only predicted to be by 7 percentage points, the slimmest margin in seven years.

READ NOW: 15 AI News Stories Shaking Up Wall Street and 15 AI News That Broke The Internet

The Latest Developments in AI

As companies increasingly leverage artificial intelligence to drive growth, the pivotal role that AI technology is playing in influencing market trends becomes increasingly undeniable. In the latest news, AI-powered search engine Perplexity is reportedly taking a jab at some of the tech giants by launching its very own shopping feature that it claims is a “one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products.”

“You can use it to research and make purchases on all things like building your library, buying electronics for throwing a party, and so on,”

The shopping tool allows users to enter queries, refine results, and includes features such as one-click checkout. Its major point of differentiation, however, is that it describes its results as “unbiased recommendations” that are powered by AI and based on in-platform reviews.

“When you ask Perplexity a shopping question, you’ll still get the precise, objective answers you expect, plus easy-to-read product cards showing the most relevant items, along with key details presented in a simple, visual format.”

In other news, Coca-Cola is facing backlash with an AI-made advertisement. Originally meant to pay homage to a classic 1995 commercial, many creatives have drawn criticism, stating that it is distasteful for the company to use AI technology to create the video instead of the work of artists. As per Forbes, the video was created by three AI studios, namely Secret Level, Silverside AI, and Wild Card, and used four different generative AI models.

Story Continues