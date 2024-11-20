Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): Partners with Compass Datacenters on AI-Driven Cooling Solutions for High-Density Computing
According to a famous Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 index will reach 6,500 by the end of 2025. The US economy and corporate earnings are expected to continue growing, a key factor driving the optimism behind this forecast. Another brokerage, Morgan Stanley, has made a similar prediction, stating that US earnings will continue to grow in 2025. This can be expected if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates next year and there are signs of a stronger business cycle. The 'Magnificent 7' stocks, which are key tech giants leading in AI innovation, are likely to outperform the rest of the 493 companies in the benchmark index next year, Goldman notes. The outperformance, however, is only predicted to be by 7 percentage points, the slimmest margin in seven years.
The Latest Developments in AI
As companies increasingly leverage artificial intelligence to drive growth, the pivotal role that AI technology is playing in influencing market trends becomes increasingly undeniable. In the latest news, AI-powered search engine Perplexity is reportedly taking a jab at some of the tech giants by launching its very own shopping feature that it claims is a “one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products.”
“You can use it to research and make purchases on all things like building your library, buying electronics for throwing a party, and so on,”
The shopping tool allows users to enter queries, refine results, and includes features such as one-click checkout. Its major point of differentiation, however, is that it describes its results as “unbiased recommendations” that are powered by AI and based on in-platform reviews.
“When you ask Perplexity a shopping question, you’ll still get the precise, objective answers you expect, plus easy-to-read product cards showing the most relevant items, along with key details presented in a simple, visual format.”
In other news, Coca-Cola is facing backlash with an AI-made advertisement. Originally meant to pay homage to a classic 1995 commercial, many creatives have drawn criticism, stating that it is distasteful for the company to use AI technology to create the video instead of the work of artists. As per Forbes, the video was created by three AI studios, namely Secret Level, Silverside AI, and Wild Card, and used four different generative AI models.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
Market Capitalization: $46.17 billion
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) offers digital infrastructure technology and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities.
On November 18, global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT), and Compass Datacenters, a multinational data center company, announced a collaboration that allows future AI setups to switch between air and liquid cooling to support high-density computing. Both companies have collaborated on this vision together, with Vertiv developing and manufacturing the technology solution. The initial units are set to be installed at a Compass facility in the first quarter of 2025, as part of a planned multi-year, multi-billion-dollar supply agreement.
“AI is not only bringing change to data centers, it is also changing how key industry players work together to enable growth. Data center operators, customers, chip manufacturers, infrastructure providers, utility companies and others must work together to innovate and reduce barriers to AI adoption. Compass Datacenters and Vertiv engineers worked together to make this important project a reality. Vertiv™ CoolPhase Flex makes it possible to support today’s IT and quickly enable the data center of the future. With our deep expertise and understanding of the complexities of AI applications, Vertiv was uniquely able to bring this solution to market.”
