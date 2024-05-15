Is Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Potentially Undervalued?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw a significant share price rise of 69% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Vertiv Holdings Co’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Vertiv Holdings Co Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Vertiv Holdings Co seems to be fairly priced at around 6.7% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Vertiv Holdings Co today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $105.88, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Vertiv Holdings Co’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Vertiv Holdings Co look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Vertiv Holdings Co's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VRT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VRT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Vertiv Holdings Co, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Vertiv Holdings Co has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

