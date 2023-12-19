VersaBank Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$108.0m (up 32% from FY 2022).

Net income: CA$41.2m (up 90% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 38% (up from 26% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CA$1.57 (up from CA$0.79 in FY 2022).

VBNK Banking Performance Indicators

Net interest margin (NIM): 2.68% (down from 2.70% in FY 2022).

Cost-to-income ratio: 46.4% (down from 60.0% in FY 2022).

Non-performing loans: 0.40% (up from 0.01% in FY 2022).

TSX:VBNK Revenue and Expenses Breakdown December 19th 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

VersaBank EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 7.5%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Digital Banking segment contributing a total revenue of CA$100.0m (93% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CA$50.4m (75% of total expenses). Explore how VBNK's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 26% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on VersaBank's balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.