Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 600,000 Shares

On September 11, 2024, David Zaccardelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:VRNA), sold 600,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,250,704 shares of Verona Pharma PLC.

Verona Pharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company's focus is on products that are designed to meet the needs of patients with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

Over the past year, David Zaccardelli has sold a total of 1,000,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Verona Pharma PLC, where insider transactions over the past year have included 3 buys and 7 sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Verona Pharma PLC were trading at $3.76, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.42 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position and potential within the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on respiratory health solutions.

For more detailed information on Verona Pharma PLC's valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors and analysts can visit the respective links.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

