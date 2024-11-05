Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) shareholder returns have been incredible, earning 724% in 5 years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) share price is up a whopping 724% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 82% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Verona Pharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Verona Pharma saw its revenue shrink by 1.0% per year. This is in stark contrast to the strong share price growth of 52%, compound, per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Verona Pharma will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Verona Pharma shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 152% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 52% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Verona Pharma that you should be aware of before investing here.

