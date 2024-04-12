Verizon Wireless class action settlement deadline is approaching. Here's how to join

The deadline to sign up for a class action settlement with Verizon Wireless is Monday.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit against the wireless carrier, filed in New Jersey, that alleged that the company charged administration fees in a "deceptive and unfair manner."

Verizon denied wrongdoing as a part of the settlement, and the settlement website says the company will continue to charge the fees and has every right to increase them.

"Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said in a statement to USA TODAY. "This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network-related costs."

How much can a person receive if they join the settlement?

Eligible members of the class can qualify for up to $100 each. The final amount each customer will receive depends on how long they've been a customer.

Current and former customers with wireless or data services that were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, to Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible.

Those who opt into the lawsuit cannot sue Verizon over the issue in the future.

How to sign up for the Verizon class action settlement

Qualifying customers must either file a claim through the settlement website or fill out and mail in a claim form by April 15 to receive a settlement payment.

Those who don't file a claim will lose any rights to sue Verizon over these issues and also be legally bound by all orders and judgments the court makes on the lawsuit.

If you'd like to opt-out of the lawsuit, you must mail a signed request for exclusion to: Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement Administrator, Attn: Exclusions, P.O. Box 58220, Philadelphia, PA 19102, by Feb. 20, 2024.

