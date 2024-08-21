Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Evaluating Its Position Among The Top Dividend Stocks Under $50

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Dividend-Paying Stocks Under $50. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands against the other dividend-paying stocks under $50.

The bullish market trend that had been ongoing since October 2022 faced a disruption in early August. Investor sentiment shifted as concerns about the U.S. economy’s strength grew. This change was triggered by a jobs report, which revealed modest job growth in July and a rise in the national unemployment rate. These figures sparked worries about potential economic challenges and doubts about whether the Federal Reserve had acted too slowly in implementing anticipated interest rate cuts that were expected to support the economy. As a result, stock markets saw sharp declines over several consecutive trading days. The broader market fell by 3% between August 2 and August 5.

According to analysts, despite the recent downturn in the market, there is no reason for equity investors to become overly cautious. The outlook remains positive, and it is still considered a favorable time to invest. For those holding cash, this period presents an opportunity to allocate capital to longer-term assets. Positive investment trends, particularly in AI but extending beyond it, offer ample opportunities for stock growth. Additionally, rising dividends provide another attractive element for investors to consider. Although dividend stocks have been underperforming relative to the broader market recently, they remain a popular choice due to their long-term returns. The Dividend Aristocrats Index has risen slightly over 6% this year, but the growth in dividends among US companies is promising. Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, forecasts a 6% increase in dividend payments for 2024, up from a 5.1% rise in 2023.

Dividend growth has been a trend this year, compared to the previous year. In the first and second quarters of 2024, dividends paid by US companies have grown significantly. According to Silverblatt, the significant takeaway from both quarters was the performance of large-cap companies. In April, Alphabet began paying a $9.3 billion dividend, joining other major dividend initiations in the first quarter, such as Bookings with $1.2 billion, Meta Platforms with $4.4 billion, and Salesforce with $1.5 billion. These initiatives contributed to 53% of the S&P 500’s year-to-date indicated dividend increase. Although gains without these new initiations were already setting a record for the broader market dividend payments in 2024, the additional forward cash commitments to dividends are expected to significantly boost payouts and prompt both investors and non-paying boards to reconsider their strategies.

Dividend stocks have historically made a substantial contribution to overall market returns. According to a Hartford Funds report, from 1940 to 2023, dividend income accounted for an average of 34% of the total market return. Analysts have long explored various dividend strategies to maximize investor returns. While high dividend yields have attracted considerable attention, dividend growth has proven to be a more reliable approach. However, recent research indicates that combining both yield and growth strategies can offer the greatest benefits. The High Dividend Growth Index, which tracks companies with the highest projected dividend yield growth in the broader market and a history of maintaining or increasing dividends for at least five years, has surged nearly 20% over the past year. This performance surpasses that of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, which focuses solely on dividend growth without considering yields.

Investors should thoroughly evaluate what suits their portfolio, as strategies that are effective at one time may not perform well in another. It’s crucial to consider the underlying fundamentals of a company when making investment decisions. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best dividend stocks under $50 according to analysts.

For this list, we screened for dividend stocks with share prices below $50, as of the close of August 16. From this group, we picked stocks with a projected upside potential of over 10% based on analyst price targets. We further narrowed down the list by including stocks that have dividend yields of at least 2%, as of August 16. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their upside potential, as of August 16.

We also measured hedge fund sentiment around each stock according to Insider Monkey’s database of 912 funds as of Q2 2024. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Upside Potential as of August 16: 12.48%

Share Price as of the close of August 16: $40.6

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a New York-based telecommunications company that provides a wide range of communications, technology, and entertainment products and services to its consumers. According to Goldman Sachs, the US telecom industry is currently undergoing significant changes, with operators shifting their focus back to their core businesses after previous ventures as conglomerates led to losses in shareholder capital. The firm sees strong potential in these companies, driven by ongoing innovation. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), in particular, has been expanding its 5G network since its initial deployment five years ago. The company bolsters its 5G operations with a robust spectrum position and an extensive fiber optic network, claiming to provide the most reliable 5G service in America, reaching over 200 million people.

Despite the ongoing transformation in the sector, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is getting a bullish outlook from analysts because of the company’s ability to deliver steady growth in revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow in the coming months. This confidence is reinforced by Verizon’s Q1 2024 earnings, where the company reported approximately $33 billion in revenue, marking a slight 0.67% increase compared to the same period the previous year. In the first half of the year, the company generated over $16.5 billion in operating cash flow and its free cash flow for the period amounted to $8.5 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.665 per share for a solid dividend yield of 6.55%, as recorded on August 16. It is among the best dividend stocks on our list as the company has been rewarding shareholders with growing dividends for the past 17 consecutive years.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was a part of 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2024, the same as in the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. The stakes held by these hedge funds have a collective value of over $1.5 billion.

Overall VZ ranks 7th on our list of the best dividend-paying stocks under $50. While we acknowledge the potential of VZ as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued dividend stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued dividend stock that is more promising than VZ but that trades at less than 7 times its earnings and yields nearly 10%, check out our report about the dirt cheap dividend stock.

