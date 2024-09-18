Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Among the Best Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Stocks to Buy for Passive Income. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands against the other good stocks to buy for passive income.

With rising costs in today's world, people are constantly searching for ways to earn additional income. To do this, many rely on side hustles to make ends meet. A recent survey of 2,300 people by Bankrate revealed that over a third (36%) of US adults have a side job. This trend is proving increasingly profitable. In 2023, side hustles brought in an extra $810 per month on average; this year, that figure has grown to $891.

While side hustles have proven profitable for many, some individuals prefer earning income passively rather than through additional work. During the 2020 pandemic, vending machines emerged as a popular passive income idea. From 2019 to 2023, mentions of passive income and vending machines on platforms like X and Instagram more than tripled and grew sixfold, respectively, according to the social media management company Sprinklr. Google searches for passive income also surged by about 75% during that time. Although many Americans are earning money from this investment, its long-term success has yet to be fully proven.

The concept of earning passive income becomes more straightforward and clear through investing in stocks, particularly dividend equities. These investments have already demonstrated their value, consistently delivering strong returns in the past. Over the years, the portion of personal income derived from dividends has gradually risen, making them a significant source of earnings. As reported by S&P Dow Jones Indices, dividend income has grown from 2.68% in the fourth quarter of 1980 to 7.88% in the second quarter of 2024, while interest income has dropped from 14.58% to 7.61% during the same timeframe. The report also mentioned that since 1936, dividends have contributed to over one-third of the total returns from the broader market, while capital gains have accounted for the remaining two-thirds.

Dividend stocks with higher yields often attract investors. In addition, companies that have consistently increased their payouts over the years are excellent for generating passive income. As long as they maintain this trend, they offer a growing stream of income, often with less volatility than regular stocks. While these stocks may not always provide the highest yields compared to other dividend-paying options, patient investors who choose companies that raise their dividends consistently, regardless of market conditions, can eventually enjoy income streams that surpass the returns from bonds.

The growing significance of dividend stocks is evident in the steady increase in payouts by companies worldwide. Global income investors experienced a robust second quarter of 2024, with payouts rising 5.8% to a record high of $606.1 billion, according to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index report. Following this strong performance and considering the anticipated contributions from new dividend payers, the forecast for 2024 dividends has been revised upward. It is now expected that global companies will distribute $1.74 trillion in dividends, a 6.4% increase from 2023 on an underlying basis (up from the previously forecasted 5.0%) and a headline increase of 4.7% (up from the earlier estimate of 3.9%). With this, we will have a look at the best stocks to buy for passive income.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we used a stock screener to identify dividend-paying companies with yields over 4.5% as of September 16. From this list, we selected companies known for consistently increasing their dividends, ideally those that have done so for at least 10 years. We then chose the top 7 stocks from this list based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them at the end of Q2 2024, according to Insider Monkey's database.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A smiling customer receiving customer contact center solutions on their smartphone.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 67

Dividend Yield as of September 16: 6.10%

An American multinational telecommunications company, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) ranks second on our list of the best stocks to buy for passive income. The company offers a wide range of communications, technology, and entertainment products and services to its consumers. It has been growing its 5G network since it was first introduced five years ago. With a strong spectrum portfolio and a widespread fiber optic network, the company claims to offer the most reliable 5G service in the U.S., covering over 200 million people. Verizon Communications recently revealed plans to acquire fiber-optic internet provider Frontier Communications in an all-cash deal valued at $20 billion, aiming to expand its subscriber base. This move will also strengthen its position against competitors AT&T and T-Mobile, who are focusing on unlimited plans and bundled services. Since the start of 2024, the stock has surged by over 15%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reported strong earnings in the second quarter of 2024. The improvements seen, both sequentially and year-over-year, reflected the company's operational excellence and efforts to provide customers with greater choice, value, and control in their lives. The company reported a revenue of $33 billion, up 0.61% from the same period last year. Its total wireless service revenue of nearly $20 billion also showed a 3.5% YoY increase.

Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) strong cash flow is another key factor that has caught the interest of investors. In the first six months of the year, the company reported an operating cash flow of $16.6 billion and its free cash flow for the period came in at $8.5 billion. The free cash flow grew from $8 billion in the prior-year period.

On September 5, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a 1.9% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.6775 per share. This was the company's 18th consecutive year of dividend growth, which makes VZ one of the best stocks to buy for passive income. As of September 16, the stock has a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was a part of 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2024, the same as in the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. The stakes held by these hedge funds have a collective value of over $1.5 billion.

Overall VZ ranks 2nd on our list of the best stocks to buy for passive income.

