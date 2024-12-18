Veritone (VERI) Renews Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with CBS News

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI News You Shouldn’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) stands against other top AI news you shouldn’t miss.

The United States is gearing up to be the leader in artificial intelligence technology. However, other nations are also intensifying their efforts to compete in this rapidly advancing field. To challenge the United States’ dominance in this critical technology, Russia has recently pledged to participate in the global race for artificial intelligence actively.

Speaking at Russia’s flagship AI conference last week, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would develop artificial intelligence with BRICS partners and other countries.

According to Putin, the new AI Alliance Network would include national associations and development institutions in the field of AI from BRICS countries and other interested states. He also claimed that the country must participate equally in the global AI race.

“Russia must participate on equal terms in the global race to create strong artificial intelligence. It is precisely the advanced solutions that Russian scientists are currently working on. We invite scientists from all over the world to join in the collaboration”.

Russia has been subject to Western sanctions which have been directed to restrict the country’s access to technologies it needs in the war against Ukraine. As a result, some of the world’s major producers of microchips have halted exports to Russia, limiting its AI ambitions.

Reuters reports how Russia’s dominant lender Sberbank, who is currently leading the AI development in Russia, admits that the microchips underpinning AI development are the trickiest hardware to replace. In this regard, it noted how national AI associations from BRICS members Brazil, China, India, South Africa, Serbia, Indonesia, and other non-BRICS countries, had joined the AI Alliance Network.

The network will be working toward joint research in technology and AI regulation, offering opportunities for AI products to be sold in other member countries’ markets. Currently, the leading AI powers of the world are the United States and China. It goes without saying that Russia’s alliance with China has the potential to significantly reshape the future landscape of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the US is also gearing up to continue leading in AI. President-elect Donald Trump has already appointed an AI and Crypto Czar. Trump is also set to repeal President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI. Trump plans to repeal Biden’s AI order to reduce regulatory constraints, fostering rapid innovation and maintaining the U.S. edge in the global AI race.

