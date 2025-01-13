Veritone, Inc. (VERI): Revolutionizing Law Enforcement with Enhanced Contact Analytics for Real-Time Data Insights

We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 Unlikely AI Stocks with Tremendous Upside Potential. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence was the main force that drove the US stock market to record highs last year. While major indices have since pulled back, the big question is whether the AI trade is fully priced in. Nothing could be further from the truth, as we are still in the early stages of AI development and revolution.

Tech giants pumping billions of dollars into data centres, building AI platforms and investing in startups affirm that AI growth is all but starting. According to former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, we are still in the early stages of the AI revolution, and significant changes are on the horizon.

“We’re in the beginnings of this generative AI revolution as we all know. And we’re at the beginning of a new generation of foundation models that are able to do reasoning and able to do long thinking,” Sutskever said.

After years of building the foundation to support the AI revolution, generative AI is entering a new phase of advanced foundation models that should take AI reasoning and thinking to new heights. Likewise, Sutskever insists we are on the cusp of super-intelligent, self-aware AI capable of reasoning like humans as tech giants work on game-changing innovations.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares similar sentiments, who insists there is about $1 trillion worth of computers that need updating for accelerated computing. Consequently, AI is looked upon to bring about much-needed changes by improving business efficiency and developing game-changing products. This implies that there is plenty of room for AI-driven revenue growth that should benefit many companies.

Amid the stock run-up experienced in 2024, investment professionals are also optimistic that the trend will persist in 2025. Companies should start reaping the rewards of adopting generative AI as others start generating some returns from their AI investments.

Similarly, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects a 25% rise in tech stocks in 2025, keeping up with the momentum enjoyed last year. While most of the gains will be driven by reduced regulatory pressure under President Donald Trump's administration, a more AI-friendly environment will also significantly impact the upward momentum.

"We believe tech stocks will be robust in 2025 on the shoulders of the AI Revolution and $2 trillion+ of incremental AI cap-ex over the next 3 years,” analysts led by Daniel Ives said in a note.

