VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reports Q3 In Line With Expectations

Domain name registry operator Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) met Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q3 CY2024, with sales up 3.8% year on year to $390.6 million. Its GAAP profit of $2.07 per share was 4% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

VeriSign (VRSN) Q3 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $390.6 million vs analyst estimates of $390.2 million (in line)

EPS: $2.07 vs analyst estimates of $1.99 (4% beat)

Gross Margin (GAAP): 88%, in line with the same quarter last year

Operating Margin: 68.9%, up from 67.6% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $18.13 billion

“By continuing to deliver on our mission of maintaining the security, stability, and resiliency of the critical internet infrastructure we operate, we deliver for all our stakeholders,” said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Company Overview

While the company is not a domain registrar and does not directly sell domain names to end users, Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) operates and maintains the infrastructure to support domain names such as .com and .net.

E-commerce Software

While e-commerce has been around for over two decades and enjoyed meaningful growth, its overall penetration of retail still remains low. Only around $1 in every $5 spent on retail purchases comes from digital orders, leaving over 80% of the retail market still ripe for online disruption. It is these large swathes of the retail where e-commerce has not yet taken hold that drives the demand for various e-commerce software solutions.

Sales Growth

A company’s long-term performance is an indicator of its overall business quality. While any business can experience short-term success, top-performing ones enjoy sustained growth for multiple years. Over the last three years, VeriSign grew its sales at a weak 5.7% compounded annual growth rate. This shows it failed to expand in any major way and is a rough starting point for our analysis.

VeriSign Total Revenue

This quarter, VeriSign grew its revenue by 3.8% year on year, and its $390.6 million of revenue was in line with Wall Street’s estimates.

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts expect revenue to grow 3.7% over the next 12 months, a slight deceleration versus the last three years. This projection is underwhelming and shows the market believes its products and services will see some demand headwinds.

