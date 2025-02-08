VeriSign Full Year 2024 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.56b (up 4.3% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$785.7m (down 3.9% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 50% (down from 55% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$8.01.

VeriSign Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Registry Services contributing US$1.56b. The most substantial expense, totaling US$272.5m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how VRSN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.5% growth forecast for the IT industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 3.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for VeriSign (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

