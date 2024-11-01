Ventas Inc (VTR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in Senior Housing and ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Ventas Inc ( NYSE:VTR ) maintains a strong balance sheet with improved credit statistics and robust liquidity of $3.1 billion, positioning it well for future growth opportunities.

The company has ramped up its investments in senior housing, closing or contracting $1.7 billion in acquisitions, which are expected to yield attractive financial returns.

The macroeconomic environment, including potential changes in interest rates and regulatory impacts from upcoming elections, could affect Ventas Inc ( NYSE:VTR )'s financial performance.

While the SHOP portfolio shows strong growth, the transition of assets from triple-net leases to SHOP could present operational challenges.

The company's reliance on equity issuance to fund acquisitions may dilute existing shareholders if stock prices do not remain favorable.

There is uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Brookdale lease, which could impact future revenue streams depending on the outcome.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the early indicators that supply could start to re-emerge in the senior housing sector? A: Debra Cafaro, CEO, mentioned that construction as a percentage of inventory is at a record low, with only a little over 2,000 units starting this quarter. The senior population is growing significantly, and there are still constrained supply considerations, including lending and cost. There is a long runway for growth, similar to the post-financial crisis period, and conditions are more favorable now with a 27% growth in the senior population over the next five years.

Q: Can you discuss the seller motivation in the current senior housing investment environment? A: J. Justin Hutchens, EVP and CIO, explained that many sellers are developers cashing in, repeat sellers, or private equity firms selling for various reasons. The strong fundamentals create a buying opportunity for Ventas due to their capabilities and financial strength, while also providing a selling opportunity for certain players.

Q: What does your data collection tell you about penetration rates for senior housing in your markets? A: J. Justin Hutchens noted that penetration rates are at 11%, similar to pre-pandemic levels. Penetration tends to follow affordability, and Ventas prefers markets with strong affordability, leading to higher utilization of senior housing. The strong aging demographic and affordability in selected markets support their growth projections.

Q: Can you provide more details on Atria's performance and the bifurcation of the IL and AL portfolios? A: J. Justin Hutchens stated that Atria is Ventas' largest SHOP operator, performing well in both the US and Canada. The legacy portfolio is executing solidly, while the Holiday portfolio has shown significant occupancy growth. Atria's new CEO has brought enthusiasm and direction, contributing positively to their performance.

Q: Is it time to lean into life science investments, or will there be a time to do so in the coming months? A: Debra Cafaro emphasized that Ventas is prioritizing investments in senior housing as part of their current strategy. While they believe in the life science business long-term, their key focus remains on senior housing investments at this time.

