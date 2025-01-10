The Canadian Press
Venezuela latest: Nicolás Maduro takes office as global backlash and sanctions mount
12 min read

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term Friday despite international condemnation of his recent reelection as illegitimate, as his administration grows increasingly brazen in cracking down on opponents.

The country's legislative palace, where he was sworn in, was heavily guarded by police, military and intelligence officers. Crowds of people, many sporting pro-Maduro T-shirts, gathered in adjacent streets and a nearby plaza.

While Maduro's supporters were rallying, his opponents were expected to head to the streets after aides to a key opposition leader said that she was briefly detained Thursday following an anti-government demonstration in the capital, Caracas.

Here's the latest:

Caracas remains paralyzed as Venezuelans express disappointment over inauguration

With limited traffic and many businesses closed, Venezuela's capital felt like a ghost town Friday, hours after Maduro's inauguration.

“You see people looking like they're hungover,” said Luis Carlos Moreno, a 55-year old painter and bricklayer, referring to the feeling of uncertaintly displayed by the few passers-by on the main avenues of Caracas.

Schools were closed on Thursday and Friday due to security concerns, following a significant student absence on Wednesday. Moreno said numerous work appointments also had to be canceled due to the potential for civil unrest.

The disappointment comes after a year of yearning for change and hope in Venezuela in the lead up to the July presidential election.

As Miriam Lara waited for a bus leaving Caracas on Friday morning, she expressed a feeling of hopelessness.

“What I tell you is horrible. Six more years, no one can stand this. It's like being stuck and scared, going neither forward nor backward. Maduro can’t stay in power anymore," she said.

Opposition leader Machado accuses Maduro of staging a coup

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, called Maduro's inauguration a “coup” and said she has asked former presidential candidate Edmundo González not travel to Venezuela until “the moment was right.”

The announcement walks back previous promises by Venezuela’s opposition that González would travel to the country on Friday to take control from Maduro.

In a video message posted to her 8.7 million followers on Instagram, Machado said she was in constant contact with regional leaders and that she “believed freedom was close.” She didn’t say, however, what the opposition’s plan was to continue to push back against Maduro.

