‘We’ve run our farm shop for three generations – a Labour new town will wipe us out’

Jodie Knott, 33, with her son Stanley and father Clive. She fears much-loved elements of village life will be destroyed if Government plans go ahead - Andrew Crowley

Since the start of the 1960s, the Knott cattle farm and shop has been the epicentre of Tempsford, a quiet patch of Bedfordshire with just 600 residents.

In recent weeks, however, that village idyll has come under threat.

Labour’s proposals to move 350,000 people into the former Viking settlement and Second World War airfield have made locals feel as if politicians “just don’t care that we exist”, says Jodie Knott, the third generation of her family to work on the farm.

Should the plan go ahead – expected as part of a year-long location-identifying mission for Labour’s new towns taskforce – “there won’t be a Tempsford”, the 33-year-old says. She fears it will be the end of a village where “everyone knows everyone, we’re all friends, and there’s a real community spirit”.

The farm holds MacMillan charity coffee mornings. On Sundays, “everyone goes and has a cup of tea together” at the local museum. If Tempsford’s population does mushroom to almost 600 times its current size, that intimacy would be lost.

It’s already happening nearby. In Little Barford, a few miles away, plans are going ahead to build 4,000 properties in a hamlet that currently has 13 houses. A further 45,000 have been rubber-stamped in Norfolk, while 3,000 are being proposed in South Gloucestershire.

Tempsford’s village’s position between London, Oxford and Cambridge makes it another attractive hotspot for Labour’s manifesto pledge of building 1.5 million new homes. A train station is due to be built on the line between Oxford and Cambridge – installing a local stop on the route to Edinburgh would be easy enough, too.

“The main appeal is that it is a little bit out of the way but still connected to the A1, and still has that charm,” says Sam Jaworski of Harvey Robinson estate agents, which has outposts across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

He says that while in the short-term “nothing too drastic” will happen in terms of house prices, how far they swell will depend on how much infrastructure is set up.

At present, “there’s a huge drop-off in prices as soon as you go from Hertfordshire into Bedfordshire”, he says, noting the popularity of Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar due to their rail links and proximity to the capital.

But there has already been a rise in first-time buyers looking further out for a property £40,000 to £50,000 cheaper than something 10 minutes closer to London, he says.

‘We don’t have the infrastructure’

Knott is concerned an influx of buyers would overwhelm Tempsford, where the average semi is £325,000, rising to £575,000 for a detached house.

“We’ve got no infrastructure. At the minute, if it rains in winter, the sewage system comes up into people’s houses. We’re not made for more houses.”

The battle for Tempsford is not just about Nimby arguments that continue to stall the building of badly-needed new homes, but about preserving a beloved rural corner of Britain and a cosy, neighbourly way of life.

Labour proposes to expand Tempsford to house 350,000 extra people, with the Second World War airfield earmarked for development - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Similar arguments were had (and lost) in 1967, when Milton Keynes – originally an Anglo-Saxon village known as Middleton Kaynes – saw homes for 250,000 residents built amid its 21,869 acres of Buckinghamshire farmland.

While derided at the time for its concrete jungle status, it has more recently been hailed as a vision of Britain’s future – a low-rise city filled with 22 million trees and shrubs, 185 miles of cycle paths and excellent travel links. By November 2022, as people flocked out of urban centres during the pandemic, the average house price had jumped by 17.4pc in a year.

When photography teacher Gill Prince prepared to move there 32 years ago for her then-husband’s job, she struggled to see the attraction. “Why would you want to live there?, I thought. But to be fair, we couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Having lived in Wiltshire and Derbyshire prior, Prince, 57, says even reluctant friends have been taken by Milton Keynes’ 15 lakes and canals (which, combined, have a longer shoreline than the coast of Jersey), and 220 pieces of public art.

Much-maligned new town Milton Keynes is now admired by many – its feng shui plan has inspired two copycat cities in China - Chunyip Wong/iStockphoto

Gatecrashing ‘Garden of Eden’

Milton Keynes was one of more than 20 towns built following the New Towns Act of 1946, part of a post-WW2 Labour policy that would lead to the construction of Stevenage, Hemel Hempsted, Swindon and Crawley. Prince says she understands how those in Tempsford feel about the possibility of their “Garden of Eden” being gatecrashed.

“If you’re the person who’s living in the cute village with miles of countryside, then the thought of having that village swallowed up by a load of building work and civil engineering and road laying and all the rest of it – you can totally understand their perspective that their world is never going to be the same again, and there’s no getting away from that.”

Mixed opinions live on in “MK”, as it is now known. Inevitably some locals have stuck around after realising that a new town transformation “wasn’t that bad”, Prince says, while “those who felt that their village had changed beyond recognition have left”.

Perhaps this is a form of natural selection, where people end up where they’re meant to be. Prince adds that today’s MK has its fair share of admirers (the feng shui in the city has apparently inspired two copycat cities in China) – but bringing new towns to life doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s only the last 30 of those 60 years where it’s really had sufficient facilities and amenities that it has become what I love.”

For older residents living in villages on the transformation shortlist, that may well mean living through significant disruption without being around long enough to see the good stuff.

“As a resident there now, you’ve maybe got to look at it from the perspective of your children and potentially even your grandchildren and what the benefit might be for them,” Prince says.

Ms Knott, whose family has been running the farm shop since the early 1960s, says 'it's scary' that the onus is on developers to preserve green spaces - Andrew Crowley

A better way to protect village life

In Tempsford, Knott says that older residents – many of whom have been there since she grew up – are dismayed by the news, as are the young families who have pitched up in recent years, leaving larger towns “to come here for the rural sense of being”.

She suggests that building new homes on the edges of existing cities would be a better way to make use of existing infrastructure and avoid destroying the much-loved elements of village life.

Steve Cooney, chairman of the Tempsford Museum, believes the Government has “got it wrong”. He says: “They need to build developments of 1,000-1,500 houses maximum, so people get to know each other... The area around here is beautiful. And to be just going to be concreted over, I think, is going to be a big problem.”

The onus must remain on developers to preserve green spaces – but in Tempsford, a farming community, Knott says “obviously they’re going to build on that land because that’s what’s there. It’s scary, really”.

She fears that residents’ diminutive number will mean they are not listened to when the final decision is made. “They’re just going to wipe out everything that Tempsford really is.”

